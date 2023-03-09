Femasys Inc. to Participate in “The Post-Roe Fertility Journey” Panel Discussion at SXSW 2023

ATLANTA, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health, announced today that Kathy Lee-Sepsick, founder, president & chief executive officer, will participate in the South By Southwest (SXSW) 2023 Conference being held in Austin, Texas from March 10-19, 2023.



Kathy Lee-Sepsick will participate in a panel discussion titled “The Post-Roe Fertility Journey” on March 11, 2023 at 10:00 am CT, which will discuss what considerations are needed in women’s health for protection during fertility management and family building in the post-Roe era.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc. is a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health. Its two lead product candidates are FemBloc® permanent birth control and FemaSeed® localized directional insemination for infertility. The Company’s products currently marketed in the United States, include FemVue® for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, which can be used in conjunction with FemCath™, an intrauterine catheter for selective evaluation of the fallopian tubes, and FemCerv®, an endocervical tissue sampler that is the first product of the technology platform for tissue sampling. To learn more, visit www.femasys.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

