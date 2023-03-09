AltruBio Announces Panels and Presentations at Three March Healthcare Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AltruBio Inc. (“AltruBio” or “the Company”), a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that it will take part in three healthcare conferences in March, including Biologics Manufacturing Asia (March 15-16, 2023 in Singapore), Longwood Healthcare Leaders CEO Conference (March 15-17, 2023 in Miami) and Festival of Biologics World Antibody Congress USA (March 20-22, 2023 in San Diego).



AltruBio CEO and President Judy Chou, Ph.D. will share her view in biological drug development, discuss the approaches to address unmet medical needs, and provide a corporate overview highlighting recent progress including the ongoing Phase 1 trial of the company’s subcutaneously administered immune checkpoint enhancer ALTB-268 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

Presentation Details:

Biologics Manufacturing Asia

Keynote Presentation

Date and Time: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 6:05-6:30 pm PT | Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 10:05-10:30 am Singapore Time

Keynote Presentation Title: “New Wave of Biologics Beyond the Pandemic”

Panel Presentation

Date and Time: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 5:00-5:45 pm PT | Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 9:00-9:45 am Singapore Time

Panel Presentation Title: “Biomanufacturing Challenges and Opportunities to Tomorrow’s Advances”

Longwood Healthcare Leaders CEO Retreat

Date and Time: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 10:00-10:30 am ET

Panel Title: “Creating a World Without Disease”

Festival of Biologics World Antibody Congress USA

Date and Time: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 2:00 pm PT in San Diego, CA

Presentation Title: “Development of Checkpoint Agonist Antibodies for Immunological Diseases”

About AltruBio Inc.

AltruBio is a privately held biotechnology company headquartered in San Francisco that is focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company has leveraged its deep understanding of the role PSGL-1 plays as an immune checkpoint regulator protein to develop a platform for T-cell mediated immunological diseases. Its first-generation molecule, ALTB-168, a PSGL-1 agonist antibody serving as an immune checkpoint enhancer (ICE), has achieved proof of mechanism in four autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including ulcerative colitis, steroid refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (SR-aGVHD), psoriatic arthritis, and psoriasis. The next-generation ICE, ALTB-268, is a tetravalent version of ALTB-168 and has demonstrated higher potency via the same mechanism, making it suitable for subcutaneous administration. ALTB-268 is now being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial before advancing towards clinical studies in multiple autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as expects, believes, intends, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Specifically, there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, such as the Company's ability to raise additional capital, and risks related to the Company's ability to initiate, and enroll patients in, planned clinical trials. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by law.

