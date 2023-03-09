OPKO Health to Hold Virtual R&D Day on March 20, 2023

MIAMI, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) today announced that it will hold an R&D Day event on March 20, 2023 beginning at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time. The two-hour virtual event will provide an opportunity to hear from OPKO executives about the ModeX Therapeutics multispecific technology platforms and applications in oncology and infectious diseases. Management will also review the MDX-2201 technology underlying the recently announced license and collaboration agreement with Merck for a vaccine against Epstein-Barr virus. Presenters will include:



Phillip Frost, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Elias Zerhouni, M.D., President and Vice Chairman

Gary Nabel, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Innovation Officer

Ronnie Wei, Ph.D., Head of Biologics Discovery and Development, ModeX Therapeutics

John Mascola, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer, ModeX Therapeutics

Vijay Chhajlani, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer, ModeX Therapeutics

There is no need to pre-register for the event. A live and archived webcast will be available on OPKO’s Investor Relations website. Following management’s presentations, a Q&A session will be available via the chat function of the webcast.

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

Contacts: