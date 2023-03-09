Chip Resistor Market to Reach US$ 2.4 Bn by End of 2031 | TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States , March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global Chip Resistor Market is likely to register a CAGR of 7.1% between 2023 and 2031. A chip resistor is an electronic component that passively restricts the flow of alternating and direct current. Chip resistors are available in circular or rectangular chip packages and can either keep the current constant or reduce the voltage in an electronic circuit. They are primarily used for powering, controlling, or safeguarding circuits.



Chip resistors are widely used in multiple electronic devices such as laptops, smartphones, tablets, and televisions. They are also employed in various automotive electronics. An increase in the usage of chip resistors in multiple electronic devices is likely to create lucrative business growth opportunities during the forecast period.

According to the TMR report, the global chip resistors market value is likely to rise from US$ 1.3 Bn in 2022 and reach US$ 2.4 Bn by the end of 2031. An increase in investments in R&D activities to improve the performance and quality of existing chip resistors and launch new products is projected to fuel market development during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Study

Increase in Popularity of Consumer Electronics : Chip resistors are used for regulating the flow of electric current in multiple parts such as the charging circuit, audio system, and display system of electronic devices such as laptops, smartphones, and cameras. Thus, rise in demand for consumer electronics is driving the need for chip resistors. This, in turn, is resulting in market expansion.

Chip resistors are used for regulating the flow of electric current in multiple parts such as the charging circuit, audio system, and display system of electronic devices such as laptops, smartphones, and cameras. Thus, rise in demand for consumer electronics is driving the need for chip resistors. This, in turn, is resulting in market expansion. Rise in Adoption of Electronics in Automobiles: Surge in penetration of electronic components and systems such as communication systems, powertrain control systems, advanced driver assistance systems, and infotainment systems is leading to new growth avenues in the automotive industry. Integration of such components requires the installation of chip resistors. This is likely to create business opportunities for the manufacturers of the chip resistors market during the forecast period.

Key Drivers

Rise in integration of electronics in automobiles is projected to boost industry growth

Increase in adoption of thick film resistors in high-performance electronic devices is anticipated to promote market development

Surge in demand for miniaturized consumer electronics is projected to help increase market size



Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific held a 33.0% market share in 2022 and emerged dominant. The region is likely to continue to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to the rapid growth in demand for consumer electronics and the presence of major electronic device manufacturing companies in emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India.

held a 33.0% market share in 2022 and emerged dominant. The region is likely to continue to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to the rapid growth in demand for consumer electronics and the presence of major electronic device manufacturing companies in emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India. The market in North America is anticipated to record notable revenue during the forecast period owing to the increase in demand for automotive electronics in the region. The presence of significant players is also anticipated to result in the market growth in the region in the next few years.

is anticipated to record notable revenue during the forecast period owing to the increase in demand for automotive electronics in the region. The presence of significant players is also anticipated to result in the market growth in the region in the next few years. The market for chip resistors in South America and Middle East & Africa is likely to witness substantial growth due to the presence of a large customer base in South America and the high demand for the latest automobiles in the Middle East



Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global chip resistors market include

YAGEO Group,

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.,

Tecdia Inc.,

TE Connectivity,

Synton-Tech Corporation,

Susumu International,

Samsung Electro-Mechanics,

ROHM Semiconductors,

Panasonic Corporation,

Kusum Enterprises Pvt.Ltd.,

Hong Kong Resistors Manufactory,

CTS Corporation,

Bourns Inc., and AVX Corporation.

Chip Resistors Market Segmentation

Type

Thin Film Resistor

Thick Film Resistor

Product Type

Discrete

Array

Operating Voltage

Up to 50V

51V to 200V

201V to 400V

Above 400V

End-use Industry

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunications

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Energy & Utility

Others (Oil & Gas, Media & Entertainment, etc.)

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Japan

China

India

South Korea

ASEAN

GCC

South Africa

Brazil





