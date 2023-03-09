Reneo Pharmaceuticals to Present Preclinical Mavodelpar (REN001) Data at the Society for Inherited Metabolic Disorders Annual Meeting 2023

IRVINE, Calif., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, today announced that the company will present a preclinical poster at the Society for Inherited Metabolic Disorders (SIMD) Annual Meeting, being held in Salt Lake City, Utah, Mar. 18-21, 2023.



Presentation

PPARδ Agonist REN001 Improves Mitochondrial Function in Skeletal Muscle: A Potential Treatment for Primary Mitochondrial Myopathies

Date and Time

Presenter : John Adams Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Translational Science

Session : Sunday, Mar. 19, 2023, from 7:00-10:00 p.m. MST

The poster highlights the findings of pharmacological and biochemical studies which demonstrate that mavodelpar (REN001) is a potent and selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARδ), resulting in increased fatty acid metabolism. Further, mavodelpar activation of PPARδ in mice was found to increase expression of genes involved in fatty acid metabolism, oxidative phosphorylation, and mitochondrial biogenesis.

Mavodelpar is currently being evaluated in a pivotal randomized controlled clinical trial, REN001-201 (STRIDE; NCT04535609) in adult patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies (PMM) with confirmed mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) defects. The poster presentation will be available on the Presentations and Publications page of the Reneo Pharmaceuticals website following the event.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Our lead product candidate, mavodelpar, is a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARδ). Mavodelpar has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function and increase fatty acid oxidation (FAO), and may increase production of new mitochondria. For additional information, please see reneopharma.com.

About Mavodelpar

Mavodelpar (REN001) is a potent and selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARδ) agonist currently in clinical development for two rare genetic mitochondrial diseases that typically present with myopathy and have high unmet medical needs: primary mitochondrial myopathies (PMM) and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders (LC-FAOD). For additional information, please see clinicaltrials.gov.

About PMM

PMM are a group of rare, genetic metabolic disorders caused by mutations or deletions in the mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) or nuclear DNA (nDNA). These genetic alterations hamper the ability of mitochondria to generate energy from nutrient sources, resulting in energy deficits that are most pronounced in tissues with high energy demand such as muscle, brain, and heart. The symptoms of PMM include muscle weakness, exercise intolerance, movement disorder, deafness, blindness, and droopy eyelids among others. The prognosis for these disorders ranges in severity from progressive weakness to death.

