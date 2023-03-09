electroCore to Participate at 35th Annual Roth Conference

ROCKAWAY, NJ, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: ECOR) a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced that electroCore’s Chief Strategy Officer, Joshua Lev, will participate in a fireside chat at the 35th Annual Roth Conference in Dana Point, California during March 12-14, 2023.



Roth Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM PT

Event: Fireside Chat



electroCore will also be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please visit the conference page here or email Investor Relations at ecor@cg.capital.



About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.



For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.



Investors:

Rich Cockrell

CG Capital

404-736-3838

ecor@cg.capital