Asia Broadband Pursues Market Manipulation Legal Action Against Major Market Makers

LAS VEGAS, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company is pursuing legal action against certain market makers for AABB shares on OTC Markets. This legal initiative by the Company has progressed significantly in recent months due to the many shareholder and public complaints received expressing that AABB’s share price has been subjected to long-term repression by false and deceptive trading practices on a daily and continuous basis. Similarly, other OTC Market issuers have already publicly exposed and legally challenged the pervasive and chronic market maker manipulation practices.



https://www.cohenmilstein.com/update/northwest-biotherapeutics-files-lawsuit-against-major-market-makers-market-manipulation

In regard to other legal matters, the Company is also pursuing legal action against several parties for numerous defamatory internet posts on various public platforms and websites. AABB management is determined to pursue and hold accountable the parties responsible for the misinformation and defamatory assaults. Several years ago, the Company experienced similar defamation attacks on public platforms, which were resolved and the platform posts were permanently removed.

“We have an obligation to our shareholders to do everything in our power to protect their investments in our Company’s shares. Our share price is not reflecting the true value attributed to the Company’s successes in recent years due to deceitful and profiteering market manipulation,” stated Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.



About Asia Broadband



Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has added a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet, the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club non-fungible token collection, a proprietary digital exchange AABBExchange and a cryptocurrency payment gateway solution PayAABB.com. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies.

