Wee-Cig International Corporation Initiating Steps to Move From Bench-Top to Commercial Production

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Wee-Cig International Corporation (OTCMarkets: WCIG) (the “Company”, “Wee-Cig”) announces its plans to expand its innovative technology including a neutral liquid base made from cannabis that can be used in a range of food and beverage applications from bench-top to commercial production by actively seeking lease space in Jamaica. The company’s recently acquired subsidiary has developed this patent-pending technology to address the problem of inconsistency in the cannabis-based Food and Beverage Industry. This expansion will enable the company to answer the market demand for a solution.

To achieve this goal, Wee-Cig intends to raise funds to acquire the necessary equipment to bring its technology to the commercial production stage. The company is committed to providing reliable and consistent products to its customers and sees this expansion as a crucial step in achieving this goal.

The company is in the process of identifying the most suitable location to lease and is exploring all options to ensure that it can provide the best quality products to its customers. This expansion is an exciting development for Wee-Cig as it seeks to offer its innovative solution to the global market.

Wee-Cig recognizes that this expansion will require a significant investment of time and resources and the company is committed to making the necessary investments to ensure the success of its new venture.

We are excited about the potential of our technology and believe that it will revolutionize the cannabis-based Food and Beverage Market, said Wee-Cig CEO, Erin Winczura. Our expansion to commercial production is an important step in our journey, and we are committed to making it a success.

About Wee-Cig International Corporation

Wee-Cig International Corporation is a publicly traded holding and acquisition company (WCIG) with a particular talent in identifying top tech companies in emerging markets and helping them get to the next level. Constantly scouring the technology landscape to find the best investment opportunities, Wee-Cig targets companies that capitalize on unique opportunities by leveraging extensive, decades long industry relationships and management expertise. For more information, visit: https://weecigcorp.com/

