Surgical Energy Generators Market to hit US$ 656.4 Million by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global surgical energy generators market was valued at US$ 472.03 million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.7% to reach US$ 656.4 million by 2030.

Surgical Energy Generators Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 472.03 million Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 656.4 million Growth Rate CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Product Type, Application, End User, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases also known as non-communicable diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and gastrointestinal disorders is driving the demand for global surgical energy generators. These devices are used in a variety of surgical procedures to remove tumors, treat heart conditions, and address gastrointestinal issues. For instance, according to the WHO’s September 2022 factsheet, 41 million individuals i.e. 74% are killed every year due to non-communicable diseases.

Surgical energy generators are viewed as a cost-effective alternative to standard surgical procedures in the global healthcare business, which is increasingly focused on cost-effectiveness. Surgical energy generators can eliminate the need for several equipment and procedures, resulting in shorter hospital stays, lower healthcare expenditures, and better patient outcomes and thus fueling the growth of global surgical energy generators. The growing number of surgical procedures conducted globally is also boosting the demand for surgical energy generators. Aging demographics increased chronic illness incidence, and rising healthcare spending are all contributing to the growth of the global surgical energy generators market.

The global surgical energy generators market is analyzed from four perspectives: Product Type, Application, End User, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Type Segmentation’

Based on the product type, the global surgical energy generators market is segmented into:

Monopolar

Bipolar

Combination Generators

Bipolar generators are predicted to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, owing to their increased use in specialties surgeries such as neurosurgery and ophthalmology, where precise energy delivery and tissue preservation are particularly important. Bipolar generators work by delivering energy between two electrodes that are located close together, which creates a small, localized electrical field. This allows for more precise energy delivery and reduces the risk of energy spreading to surrounding tissues. Bipolar generators can also be used in conjunction with other surgical instruments, such as forceps or scissors, which can further enhance surgical precision. Compared to monopolar generators, bipolar generators have the advantage of not requiring a return electrode, which can reduce the risk of tissue damage and improve overall safety. These overall factors contribute to the growth of the bipolar generators segment.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

Based on the application, the global surgical energy generators market is segmented into:

Orthopedic

Cardiology

ENT

Bariatric

Gynecology

Others

The cardiology segment emerged as the dominant revenue generator in the surgical energy generators market in 2021, fueled by the growing incidence of cardiac disorders worldwide and the rising popularity of minimally invasive cardiac procedures. The complex nature of cardiac surgeries necessitates the use of surgical energy generators for accurate and efficient energy delivery, which is critical for achieving optimal surgical outcomes. Advancements in technology are driving the development of surgical energy generators that are more precise, efficient, and user-friendly, which is further augmenting the appeal of these devices among cardiac surgeons. As a result, the cardiology segment is ready to grow at a significant pace in the near future.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on the region, the global surgical energy generators market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global surgical energy generators market with the largest revenue share in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for less invasive surgical treatments, the growing prevalence of chronic illnesses such as cancer, and the rising geriatric population. Additionally, companies across this region are continuously involved in launching new and novel products for improving patient outcomes. For instance, in January 2023, Apyx Medical Corporation, an advanced energy technology company with a commitment to improving people's lives via innovative products, announced the launch of its latest-generation Renuvion generator, the Apyx One Console, in the United States. The Apyx One Console is a multi-functional generator with a unique 3-in-1 energy system that enables plastic and cosmetic surgeons to employ Renuvion technology as well as full monopolar and bipolar energy. The Apyx One Console's primary features include adaptive and intuitive touch screens, procedural settings by body part, cloud connectivity, data sharing and recording, remote update capabilities and system diagnostics, and a revolutionary gas system that detects and monitors gas volume and usage.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

CONMED Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Stryker Corporation

STARmed Co., Ltd.

Medtronic plc

Boston Scientific Corp.

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

Medical Devices Business Services, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

Sutter Medizintechnik GmbH

Apyx Medical Corporation

Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL SURGICAL ENERGY GENERATORS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Monopolar Generators Bipolar Generators Combination Generators GLOBAL SURGICAL ENERGY GENERATORS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Orthopedic Cardiology ENT Bariatric Gynecology Others GLOBAL SURGICAL ENERGY GENERATORS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others

TOC Continued…

