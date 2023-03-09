3D Camera Market to Exceed US$134.3 Billion by 2030, Says Comprehensive Research by Reports Insights

New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new research report titled "3D Camera Market" released by Reports Insights, the market had a valuation of USD 16.1 Billion in 2022. The report forecasts that the market will exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 35.4% and is expected to exceed USD 134.3 Billion by 2030.

3D Camera Market Analysis, By Solution (Hardware and Software), Technology (Time-Of-Flight (TOF), Stereo Vision, Laser Triangulation, Structured Light), Industry (Media and Entertainment, Construction, Consumer Electronics, Medical, Manufacturing, Automotive, Logistics), By Region and Forecast Period 2023 – 2030.

ReportsInsights Consulting Pvt. Ltd. has published an in-detailed research report on the 3D camera market, aimed at helping manufacturers understand the market’s latest and future potential. The report evaluates multiple growth factors, including trends, pricing analysis, market size, value, and supply chain, along with the regulatory environment that affects the market's growth trajectory. Moreover, the study explores various trends and opportunities in crucial segments such as solution, technology, industry, and region.

Key Market Takeaways

Based on solution, the software segment is expected to account for the highest shares contribution to the market growth in 2022.

By technology, the stereo vision segment contributed the largest shares to the 3D camera market growth in 2022.

In the context of industry, the consumer electronics segment accounted for largest share contribution to the market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to offer favorable opportunities for the growth of market demand for 3D cameras. As the Asia Pacific region is a popular tourist destination, several tourists prefer to rent cars to explore the area. Thus, such an increase in tourism is anticipated to create favorable circumstances for 3D Camera companies to expand their services and cater to the needs of tourists

With growing investments in technology advancements, rising demand for 3D cameras for surveillance, and overall monitoring of structural dimensions of several products is expected to boost the market demand in North American region.

3D Camera Market Growth Drivers:

Favorable adoption of 3D cameras for security and surveillance purposes due to their ability to capture the depth and provide better accuracy in detecting objects drives the market growth.

Growing consumer preference for virtual reality in gaming also boosts the demand for 3D cameras to improve the immersive experience.

Increased adoption of 3D cameras for surveying, entertainment, and sports also propels market growth in various industries such as construction, media, and others.

Restraints

The technical limitations of 3D cameras in capturing images in low light conditions, and the accuracy of the depth perception due to reflective surfaces mainly hamper the market growth. Such limitations impact the quality of the 3D images produced and restrict the adoption of 3D cameras

The high cost of 3D cameras hinders the growth of the market, especially in consumer applications such as gaming and photography. This is due to the complexity of the technology involved in capturing and processing 3D images, which requires specialized hardware and software.

Competitive Landscape

As per the research, Canon, Sony, Nikon, and Panasonic are established players in the 3D camera market which focus on offering high-end products such as DSLR cameras, mirrorless cameras, and compact cameras with 3D capabilities. Fujifilm and Samsung are also active in this space and spend extensively on 3D cameras with unique features such as underwater capabilities and panoramic shooting modes. Further, companies such as MATRIX VISION GmbH, HP Development Company, L.P., and Vision Components GmbH are developing 3D scanning and mapping solutions for a variety of industries. Faro Technologies is another key player, offering a range of 3D scanning and measurement solutions for industrial applications.

Recent Developments:

In September 2022, FARO, a leading provider of 3D and 4D digital reality solutions, launched the latest versions of their laser trackers - the FARO® VantageE6 Max Laser Tracker series and VantageS6 Max. These new laser trackers have the capability of offering comprehensive 3D measurements of large volumes over 80 meters. This introduction will greatly simplify processes, reduce inspection cycle times, and ensure complete confidence in the results.

In February 2023, Alsontech, a manufacturer of industrial robots with 3D vision capabilities, introduced the latest product, the AT-S1000-06C-S3 3D vision camera. This camera is designed to be lightweight as a portion of NANO series, and uses Alsontech's advanced binocular imaging technology, which offers industrial automation handlers a dependable operational stability and accuracy.

3D Camera Market Report Scope :-



Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 134.3 Billion Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 35.4% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Canon India Pvt Ltd., Faro Technologies Inc., Nikon, Fujifilm, GoPro Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Corp., MATRIX VISION GmbH, HP Development Company, L.P., Vision Components GmbH By Solution Hardware and Software By Technology Time-Of-Flight (TOF), Stereo Vision, Laser Triangulation, Structured Light By Industry Media and Entertainment, Construction, Consumer Electronics, Medical, Manufacturing, Automotive, Logistics Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Regional Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]



Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Korea, Western Asia]



South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]



Europe [Germany, UK, Turkey, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland]



Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

With the growth of the gaming and virtual reality industries, 3D cameras are being used to capture real-life images and create immersive experiences for users. 3D cameras can capture real-world scenes and convert them into 3D models, allowing users to explore and interact with these models in virtual reality.



The scope of using 3D cameras as imaging solutions in the agriculture sector will lead to market growth in coming years. Such solutions offer aid for plant inspection in terms of dimensions and imperfections along with the detection and analysis of crops for early signs of diseases.

The emergence of Industry 4.0 is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion. For instance, a report published on Industry 4.0 by United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) stated that widespread adoption of technologies will have a positive net effect in terms of economies and societies. The technologies include 3-D printing, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), nanotechnology, materials science, biotechnology, and quantum computing energy storage.

Rising numbers of product innovations by major market players will pave the path for increased market growth in coming years. For instance, Canon Europe introduced a new virtual reality (VR) capture solution for the EOS R System by using the advanced features of the RF mount. The EOS VR System features a brand-new Canon RF 5.2mm F2.8L DUAL FISHEYE lens that has been created to meet the increasing need for superior quality 3D 180° VR content.

The growing application of surveillance in home security, and robotics in industrial sectors will push the sales of 3D cameras across the globe.

Moreover, growing demand for 3D cameras in order fulfillment operations and warehousing for improved inventory management and application in robot-mounted machine vision will push the sales of the 3D cameras to fulfill the increased expansion of the e-commerce industry.

List of Major 3D Camera Market Players



• Canon India Pvt Ltd.

• Faro Technologies Inc.

• Nikon

• Fujifilm

• GoPro Inc.

• Eastman Kodak Co

• Panasonic Corporation

• Sony Corporation

• Samsung Electrocnics Corp.

• MATRIX VISION GmbH

• HP Development Company, L.P.

• Vision Components GmbH

Global 3D Camera Market Segmentation:

By Solution Hardware Software

By Technology Time-Of-Flight (TOF) Stereo Vision Laser Triangulation Structured Light

By Industry Media and Entertainment Construction Consumer Electronics Medical Manufacturing Automotive Logistics



Key Questions Covered in the 3D Camera Market Report

What is the latest scenario of the 3D camera market?

What are the major future prospects that affect the 3D camera market in coming years?

Which key market players dominate the market circumstances across different regions and what are strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge over others?

What is the projected value of the market of 3D cameras by 2030?

What are the major challenges faced by businesses operating in 3D cameras?

