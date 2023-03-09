Demand for Single Use Assemblies Will Grow At A CAGR of 24% Through 2032 | Fact.MR study

Rockville , March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global single use assemblies market is currently valued at US$ 3 billion and is forecasted to surge ahead at 24% CAGR through 2032.



The cost and time required to clean stainless steel is something that life science businesses are eager to avoid. A growing environment has been provided by the rapid global biotech industry growth, where unique, disposable technologies are taking on increasing importance.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7816

Rising Cases of Cancer & High Investments in Drug Discovery Research Boost Sales of Single Use Assemblies in North America



The majority of single-use assemblies are sold in North America. A number of factors, including the region's well-established biopharmaceutical industry, the wide availability of single use assemblies provided by local industry leaders, the rising production of biologics and biosimilars, the rising incidence of diseases like cancer, and investments and financing in drug discovery research, can be credited for the region's significant market share.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched its largest single-use technology production facility in Greater Nashville in 2022. The company can help fulfil the rapidly increasing demand for the bioprocessing components needed to produce vaccines and ground-breaking therapies for cancer and other illnesses thanks to the 400,000 square foot, US$ 105 million facility.

The pharmaceutical business will expand at a quicker rate over the coming years as pharmaceutical firms, distributors, CMOs, and manufacturers unite to benefit from the advantages of single-use assemblies. The significance of single-use technology in advancing cutting-edge research into various ailments, including cancer research and medicines for rare diseases, is expected to rise, spurring the demand for single use assemblies. Over the decade, the expanding biologics market will also create profitable opportunities for the manufacturers of single use assemblies.

The main problem facing manufacturers is eliminating the possibility of contamination, which now entails the high-level monitoring of crucial manufacturing processes. By removing or drastically lowering the need for sterilizing between batches, single-use assemblies assist manufacturers in overcoming this challenge and increasing their operating capability.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global sales of single use assemblies are expected to surge at a CAGR of 24% from 2022 to 2032.

The global market for single use assemblies is projected to reach US$ 25.8 billion by 2032.

China’s market is predicted to expand at a massive CAGR of 30.5% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

Sales of bag assemblies are likely to increase at an impressive CAGR of 29% from 2022 to 2032.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7816

As many biopharmaceutical firms venture into disposable assembly offerings for the production of various types of biopharmaceuticals, single use technologies (SUTs) are regarded as one of the key areas of development among biomanufacturing companies. Additionally, SUTs are widely used in commercial manufacturing facilities for the production of biopharmaceuticals that are meant for clinical trials. Due to the requirement for utilities, which produce steam, water, and clean-in-place solutions, SUTs enable biologics manufacturers to lower the facilities' footprint by about 20%.

According to studies by BioProcess International, engineers predicted that the single-use facility's capital cost will be 25%-45% lower than a facility built with stainless-steel equipment.

In a similar vein, they predicted that single-use facilities could be constructed in 18 months and would use half as much water and energy to operate, whereas, stainless steel facilities need three years to complete.

Key Companies Profiled in Single Use Assemblies Market Report

Avantor

Charter Medical

Colder Products Company

Cole Parmer

Corning

Danaher

Entegris

Flexbiosys

Foxx Life Sciences

GE Healthcare

Intellitech



“Rising cases of chronic disorders has increased the demand for single use assemblies such as tubing assemblies and sterile bags,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Key suppliers of single use assemblies are Sartorius AG, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Merck KGaA, Avantor Inc, and Saint-Gobain.

The joint venture (JV) established by Pall and Austar, Pall-Austar Lifesciences Limited, was fully acquired by Pall Corporation in March 2021. This acquisition will boost production capacity to meet China's supply chain need for single-use technology, which is being driven by COVID-19.

Avantor purchased RIM Bio, a Chinese manufacturer of single-use bioprocess bags and parts for biopharmaceutical production, in June 2021. With this acquisition, Avantor will have access to RIM's facility in Changzhou, China, making it the company's first single-use manufacturing facility in the AMEA region. Avantor plans to exploit RIM's unique technologies and quick lead times to differentiate its services for single-use users.

Quick Buy & Expand Your Horizons (Get 20% Discount): https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7816

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global single use assemblies market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

Segments of Single Use Assemblies Industry Research

By Product : Bag Assemblies Filtration Assemblies Bottle Assemblies Mixing System Assemblies Others

By Application : Filtration Cell Culture & Mixing Storage Sampling Fill-finish Application Others

By End User : Biopharma & Pharma Companies CROs & CMOs Academic & Research Institutes





Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Single Dose Dispensers Market: According to industry estimates, the Snap Single Dose Dispenser market is anticipated to witness prominent growth over the forecast period where the growth rate is projected over 5% during the period of 2021 to 2031.

Single Dose Radiotherapy Market: Single dose radiotherapy has been pitched as an alternative to the conventional radiotherapy for cancer treatment. It has many advantages like less number of visits to the clinic, affordability, less side effects among others.

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market: Expanding at a CAGR of 6.8%, the global single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 2 billion in 2022 to US$ 2.6 billion by the end of 2026.

Single-Cell Protein Market: The global market for single-cell protein amounts to USD 8.72 Billion in 2022. The market further anticipated gaining a size of USD 20.64 Billion by 2032. The arcade is likely to gain growth with a CAGR of 9% in the forecast period. The period for assessment in this research is 2022- 2032.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Connect to Author: Mr. Shambhu Nath Jha

Email: shambhu@factmr.com

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com