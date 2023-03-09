VBL Therapeutics Announces Closing of Sale of Manufacturing Facility and Certain Related Assets for $7.1 Million in Cash

MODIIN, Israel and NEW YORK, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT) announced today that it has closed on the previously announced sale of its manufacturing facility in Modi’in, Israel, and certain related assets, for $7.1 million in cash to Aleph Farms, an Israel-based food technology company. VBL intends to include the proceeds in the Agreement and Plan of Merger entered into with Notable Labs Inc., announced on February 23, 2023.

“We are pleased to announce the closing of the sale of our facility, consistent with our plans to unlock value from our assets and maximize shareholder value,” said Dror Harats, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of VBL.

About VBL Therapeutics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT) is developing targeted therapies for immune-inflammatory diseases. VBL Therapeutics’ lead immunology product candidate, VB-601, is a targeted antibody for immune-inflammatory applications that has shown disease-modifying activity across multiple preclinical models including multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease. VBL Therapeutics has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Notable Labs, Inc., which merger is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. To learn more about VBL Therapeutics, please visit vblrx.com.

