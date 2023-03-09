Sodexo Canada announces Johanne Bélanger as new CEO

English French

BURLINGTON, Ontario, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo Canada, is pleased to announce Johanne R. Bélanger, FCPA, FCA, as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).



Johanne brings over 20 years of senior executive experience across multiple industries in Canada and the USA. With roots as a CPA, her career spans a large spectrum of industries including healthcare; tourism and hospitality; distribution; and meetings & events industries.

“Johanne’s business acumen in the food services and hospitality markets gives Sodexo an edge in our growth strategy. Her energy and creativity will propel our Canadian teams, imparting more agility and accountability through effective, caring, and inclusive leadership,” said Sarosh Mistry, President and CEO, North America.

Johanne was most recently the President of Healthcare and Senior Living at Compass Group Canada leading transformational change through a global pandemic. Her previous appointments included: Vice President, Field Marketing North America with Marriott International; President & CEO at Destination Toronto and President, Canada with Freeman Audio Visual Services.

As a purpose driven leader, Johanne has been recognized internationally for her passion and commitment to developing and recognizing women in leadership. Amongst several awards, she was recognized by Women in Tourism & Hospitality with the 1st Katie Taylor Economic Empowerment Award and by NY MOVES Magazine as one of the 25 Power Women in 2017.

Johanne’s personal values and passions, along with her transformative and collaborative leadership style, align with Sodexo Canada’s purpose of being a people-focused organization committed to operational excellence and elevating the client experience.

“With 7,000 employees, from chefs to district managers to all the support teams, and beyond, I’m honoured to lead the Canadian team. Together we will continue fueling and advancing our commitment to clients creating memorable experiences and innovative solutions,” said Bélanger.

About Sodexo Canada

Sodexo delivers a wide range of customized solutions, designed to optimize work and living environments. Sodexo has been providing food and facilities management services in Canada for over 40 years, with a focus on enhancing safety, work process and well-being. Sodexo is a market leader in Canada. Sodexo has been recognized as a top employer for the past seven consecutive years. Sodexo is proud to have created the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, an independent charitable organization that has raised over $3 million to fight hunger and donated more than one million meals to at-risk youth across Canada since 2007. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.



Key Figures

7 000 employees

1 million consumers served daily

Recipient of Canada's Greenest Employer Awards 2022

Recipient of Canada's Diversity & Inclusion Employer Awards 2021

RE 100 Achievement (renewable energy)

