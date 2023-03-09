NOVONIX to Participate in the 35th Annual Roth Conference

BRISBANE, Australia, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX, OTCQX: NVNXF) (“NOVONIX” or “the Company”), a leading battery materials and technology company, today announced that it will be participating in the 35th Annual Roth Conference in Dana Point, California.



At the conference on March 13 and March 14, management will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.

To schedule a meeting, please contact your Roth representative or reach out to ir@novonixgroup.com. NOVONIX presentation material will be available the day of the event on the investor relations website.

This announcement has been authorized for release by NOVONIX Chairman, Admiral Robert J. Natter, USN Ret.

