Decorated Apparel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End-user, By Distribution Channel, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

The global decorated apparel market size is expected to reach USD 68.17 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.9% over the forecast period. Increasing popularity of screen printing and digital printing works on apparel is driving the growth of the market.



With the growing trend of customized t-shirts and tops, the demand for apparel printing has been increasing over the years, thereby leading to market growth.Moreover, product and technological innovations, especially in the womenswear segment, will drive market growth.



The emerging trend of patchwork and retro logo designs is also expected to boost product demand over the forecast period.



High demand for a reflective finish in apparel has also created growth opportunities for market players. In addition, rising demand for graphic t-shirts and other garments due to changing trends will also contribute to product sales over the forecast period.



The embroidery segment contributed a majority of the share to become the largest division in the global revenue in 2022.Embroidered products have significant demand due to their higher durability than other types of decorated apparel.



Custom embroidery work lasts much longer than printed designs. Moreover, custom embroidery gives a professional look, and thus has a wider application scope in the corporate sector as well.



The men segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from the year 2023 to 2030.Rising product availability with a range of unique designs, color combinations, prints, and other decorations in graphic tees, coats, and designer blazers for men drive the industry’s growth.



Rising applications of printing and embroidery on apparel logos for sportswear such as youth baseball teams, school spirit wear, or walk/run fundraisers drive the demand for decorated apparel among men.



The global decorated apparel industry is characterized by the presence of a few well-established players such as Gildan; Hanesbrands Inc.; and Fruit of the Loom, Inc. Medium and small players include Downtown Custom Printwear, Master Printwear, Delta Apparel, Target Decorated Apparel, Advance Printwear Limited, Lynka, and New England Printwear.



Major players in the industry are trying to increase their presence in the global market by expanding their production facilities in various regions. Factors such as low costs, access to numerous garment workers, and duty-free entry into several Asia Pacific markets are among the prominent reasons driving the investment.



• Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in 2022. Increasing social events and gatherings are among the prominent reasons driving the segment growth in the region. Over the last decade, customized apparel, and embroidered clothes have been gaining popularity among consumers. For instance, in Japan, for traditional weddings, the bride and groom typically wear a Japanese wedding kimono with heavy embroidery work

• Europe is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 14.3% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing preference for unique clothing among consumers has led to a rise in demand for comfortable, yet fashion-forward apparel in the country. Key players are launching new products featuring a range of decorated apparel for different body types and ages to cater to the rising consumer demand. The emerging trend of patchwork and retro logo designs is also expected to boost product demand in the region over the forecast period

• The women segment held the largest revenue share in 2022. With the growing trend of customized t-shirts and tops, patchwork, and retro logo designs, the demand for apparel decoration has been increasing among working women. The segment growth is attributed to the increase in the number of women in the workforce in the region, which has stimulated a modest rise in their disposable income

