Cold Brew Coffee Market Size, Share, Global Industry Demand, Latest Trends and Forecast by 2023-2030 | Product Variations and Flavors to Boost Market Growth

Pune, India, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cold brew coffee market is likely to rise at a considerable pace driven by the increasing product demand for packaged beverages. The increasing number of product variations will emerge in favor of market growth. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Cold Brew Coffee Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Arabica, Liberica, Robusta), By Distribution Channel (Company Owned Outlets, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Retail Stores, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2023-2030,” the market will benefit from the presence of several large scale companies across the world.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.

Cold brew coffee is one of the most popular products across the world. The changing consumer preference towards food and beverages has created a massive platform for cold brew coffee manufacturers. The increasing demand for ready-to-go drinks and beverages will bode well for the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The massive investments in the research and development of efficient products will prove beneficial for the emerging companies in the market. The presence of several large scale companies in this sector will provide impetus to the growth of the market in the coming years. The longer shelf-life of packaged products will lead to a wider consumption of cold brew coffee across the world. Additionally, the introduction of flavoured beverages amongst coffee categories will also create several platforms for market growth.

Nestle’s Decision to Expand its Cold-brew Range will Prove Hugely Successful

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product variations and innovations has made the highest impact on the growth of the market. Accounting to the potential held by these beverages, several companies are looking to capitalize on this situation by introducing newer flavors and variations. In May 2018, Nestle announced that it will be introducing a new range of cold-brew coffee flavor. The company announced that it will be introducing two new variants that are developed with natural ingredients. The company claims that these products will possess a new flavour that hasn’t been introduced in previous years. Increasing number of product variations will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Adoption of Fast Paced Lifestyle Habits will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing adoption of a fast paced lifestyle, especially in the United States, has played a huge part in the growth of the regional market. Large scale companies such as Starbucks are constantly introducing newer variants as well as flavors in cold brew coffees and the massive popularity of Starbucks variants is evident. The presence of several large scale companies in this region will subsequently influence the growth of the regional market.

Industry Developments:

September 2019: Honest announced the launch of a new Cold Brew Coffee in three different flavors viz., Unsweet Black, Just a Tad Sweet Cubano, and Mocha.

