Global POS Terminals Market Report 2023-2027: Increasing Demand for Contactless Payment Boosts Growth

The POS terminals market is forecasted to grow by $46.07 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period. The report on the POS terminals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in end-user demand for POS terminals, increase in demand for contactless payments, and rise in need for self-service POS terminals.
The POS terminals market is segmented as below:
By End-user
- Entertainment
- Hospitality
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Others
By Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
By Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the continuous development of new products as one of the prime reasons driving the POS terminals market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in the adoption of dual-interface chip technology and advent of HCE-based pos transactions will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the POS terminals market covers the following areas:
- POS terminals market sizing
- POS terminals market forecast
- POS terminals market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Component
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Vendor Landscape
12 Vendor Analysis
13 Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- BBPOS International Ltd.
- Bitel Corp.
- Castles Technology Co. Ltd.
- Cegid SA
- CitiXsys Holdings Inc.
- Diebold Nixdorf Inc.
- Elavon Inc.
- Fiserv Inc.
- Ingenico Group SA
- Lightspeed Commerce Inc.
- NCR Corp.
- Newland Europe BV
- Oracle Corp.
- PAX Global Technology Ltd.
- PayPal Holdings Inc.
- Revel Systems Inc.
- Squirrel Systems U.S. Inc.
- TouchBistro Inc.
- VeriFone Inc.
- WInpos Group AB
