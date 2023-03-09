Global POS Terminals Market Report 2023-2027: Increasing Demand for Contactless Payment Boosts Growth

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global POS Terminals Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The POS terminals market is forecasted to grow by $46.07 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period. The report on the POS terminals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in end-user demand for POS terminals, increase in demand for contactless payments, and rise in need for self-service POS terminals.



The POS terminals market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Entertainment

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Others

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the continuous development of new products as one of the prime reasons driving the POS terminals market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in the adoption of dual-interface chip technology and advent of HCE-based pos transactions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the POS terminals market covers the following areas:

POS terminals market sizing

POS terminals market forecast

POS terminals market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by End-user



7 Market Segmentation by Component



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



