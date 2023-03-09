Plastic Recycling Market is estimated to be US$ 79.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period - By PMI

Covina, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Plastic recycling market accounted for US$ 42.6 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 79.9 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.6%. Growing awareness associated with energy saving benefits in the manufacturing of recycled plastics over virgin plastics is major factor driving growth of the global plastic recycling market. In addition, huge demand for plastics across various packaging industries and negative environmental impact of plastic disposal is propelling growth of the plastic recycling market. Government support to use recycled plastics in developed countries and increasing use of recycled plastic in textile industry can create lucrative opportunity for players operating in the global plastic recycling market.

Key Highlights:

In August 2018, for instance, RPC bpi has acquired PLASgran Ltd, the UK’s leading recycler of rigid plastics, to further its ongoing commitment to avoid waste of plastics.

In April 2016, for instance, MBA Polymers, Inc. had started the world’s first commercial production of recycled polycarbonate/acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (PC/ABS) from E-plastic scrap.

Report highlights:

Report Coverage



Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast Period 2020 to 2030 CAGR 6.6% Market Value (2020) US$ 42.6 billion Market Size (2030) US$ 79.9 billion Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Scope of the Report:

Global Plastic Recycling Market, By Material, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

PET Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

PP Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

PVC Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Plastic Recycling Market, By Recycling Process, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Mechanical Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Chemical Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Plastic Recycling Market, By Source, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Bottles Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Films Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Foams Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Plastic Recycling Market, By Application, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Packaging Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Building and Construction Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Automotive Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Other Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029



Regional analysis

Regional analysis is a critical component of market research that involves studying specific geographic areas to understand the market conditions and opportunities in that region. Regional analysis considers a variety of factors, such as population demographics, consumer behaviour, cultural nuances, economic trends, and regulatory environments. By conducting a regional analysis, businesses can gain insights into regional market conditions, identify local market trends and opportunities, and develop targeted marketing strategies for that region.

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

India

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Top Key Players in Plastic Recycling Market:

PLASgran Ltd.

UltrePET, LLC

MBA Polymers, Inc.

Envision Plastics Industries LLC

RJM International Inc.

B&B Plastics, Inc.

KW Plastics, Inc.

Veolia Environnement SA

Suez SA, Schoenberg & Co.

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Key questions answered in Plastic Recycling Market:-

What is the current state of the plastic recycling market?

What are some challenges facing the plastic recycling market?

What are some trends in the plastic recycling market?

What can individuals do to support the plastic recycling market?

