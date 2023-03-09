Plastic Recycling Market is estimated to be US$ 79.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period - By PMI

Covina, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Plastic recycling market accounted for US$ 42.6 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 79.9 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.6%. Growing awareness associated with energy saving benefits in the manufacturing of recycled plastics over virgin plastics is major factor driving growth of the global plastic recycling market. In addition, huge demand for plastics across various packaging industries and negative environmental impact of plastic disposal is propelling growth of the plastic recycling market. Government support to use recycled plastics in developed countries and increasing use of recycled plastic in textile industry can create lucrative opportunity for players operating in the global plastic recycling market.
Key Highlights:
- In August 2018, for instance, RPC bpi has acquired PLASgran Ltd, the UK’s leading recycler of rigid plastics, to further its ongoing commitment to avoid waste of plastics.
- In April 2016, for instance, MBA Polymers, Inc. had started the world’s first commercial production of recycled polycarbonate/acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (PC/ABS) from E-plastic scrap.
Report highlights:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Base year for estimation
|2020
|Forecast Period 2020 to 2030 CAGR
|6.6%
|Market Value (2020)
|US$ 42.6 billion
|Market Size (2030)
|US$ 79.9 billion
|Report coverage
|Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Scope of the Report:
- Global Plastic Recycling Market, By Material, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
- PET
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- PP
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- PVC
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Others
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Overview
- Global Plastic Recycling Market, By Recycling Process, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
- Mechanical
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Chemical
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Overview
- Global Plastic Recycling Market, By Source, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
- Bottles
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Films
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Foams
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Others
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Overview
- Global Plastic Recycling Market, By Application, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
- Packaging
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Building and Construction
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Automotive
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Other
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Overview
Regional analysis
Regional analysis is a critical component of market research that involves studying specific geographic areas to understand the market conditions and opportunities in that region. Regional analysis considers a variety of factors, such as population demographics, consumer behaviour, cultural nuances, economic trends, and regulatory environments. By conducting a regional analysis, businesses can gain insights into regional market conditions, identify local market trends and opportunities, and develop targeted marketing strategies for that region.
North America
- U.S
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- Japan
- India
- China
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Top Key Players in Plastic Recycling Market:
- PLASgran Ltd.
- UltrePET, LLC
- MBA Polymers, Inc.
- Envision Plastics Industries LLC
- RJM International Inc.
- B&B Plastics, Inc.
- KW Plastics, Inc.
- Veolia Environnement SA
- Suez SA, Schoenberg & Co.
- Plastipak Holdings, Inc.
Key questions answered in Plastic Recycling Market:-
- What is the current state of the plastic recycling market?
- What are some challenges facing the plastic recycling market?
- What are some trends in the plastic recycling market?
- What can individuals do to support the plastic recycling market?
