Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

The global digitally printed wallpaper market size is expected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2023 to 2030. The influence of modern culture, coupled with the impact of social media, has heightened the demand for digitally printed wallpapers. These are normally cheaper than hand-printed ones, can be mass-produced, and can also be torn or removed easily.



Companies specializing in interior design can cater to their clients’ needs by allowing them to create their own wallpapers.These market circumstances are perfect for digitally printed wallpaper.



They are perfect for everything from low-volume specialized productions to big-volume runs for business clients, with various venues because of their quick setup and rapid production speeds. This is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.



Offline retail stores such as supermarkets/hypermarkets, home décor stores, department stores, and convenience stores are the major distribution channels for digitally printed wallpapers.Key market players maintain a strong distribution channel to hold and strengthen their global foothold.



The presence of a large number of manufacturers across the value chain characterizes the market.



The market is expected to experience growth in the interior decoration sector, which is projected to fuel demand for digitally printed wallpaper throughout the forecast period.This is due to the rise of residential and commercial building.



The growing need for new houses as a result of increasing population growth across regions is also expected to boost the market.



Rising costs associated with home prices, as well as mortgage rates, have led consumers to invest in home improvement or home remodeling projects to revamp their traditional household structure.Growing home values have doubled homeowner equity in the past five years.



Increased building construction and renovation activities will benefit digitally printed wallpaper manufacturers. . Many existing houses with wall coverings that need to be replaced regularly owing to fashion or wear will further assist sales growth.



Uniquely patterned wallpapers have become a popular wall finish for homes as they add to the aesthetics of rooms with less space.Manufacturers have recently created wallpapers from scratch with new characteristics like Wi-Fi wave blocking, earthquake-proofing, or illumination features like LEDs.



Wallpaper techniques have also evolved from woodblock printing and stenciling to digital printing. . With digital print technology’s ability to produce life-like images with richer color, photo and mural wallpapers are gaining popularity.



• Vinyl segment held a significant share in 2022, majorly owing to the convenience it offers in the form of peel-and-stick application. Interior designers and architects prefer vinyl-based wallpapers as these can be used effectively in both high- and low-traffic areas. Vinyl-based wallpapers are available in a wide range of finishes and colors, with enhanced durability further driving their demand

• Commercial application segment formed a majority in 2022 due to the boom in hospitality and economy worldwide. The range of business uses for digitally printed wallpaper has increased due to the increase in hotels and restaurants as well as the global travel and tourism sector. The growth of shopping centers, retail stores, and office buildings also increases demand for these goods.

• Consumers in North America are continuously opting for digitally printed wallpapers. The region’s market for digitally printed wallpaper has grown mainly as a result of increased spending on home improvement and interior design projects. Preference towards bold prints and textures is also driving the market in this region.

