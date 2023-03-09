Research by Husson Pharmacy Faculty and PCHC Colleague Describes Second-Year Pharmacy Residency Growth

BANGOR, MAINE, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husson University announced today that two of their current faculty members and a former faculty member who now works at Penobscot Community Health Care (PCHC) have completed a new research study that examines the growth and trends associated with postgraduate second-year pharmacy residencies.

“It’s important for all pharmacy stakeholders to understand the current state of postgraduate training,” said Dr. James Nash, dean of the College of Health and Pharmacy at Husson University. “We need to make sure that the amount of professional pharmacists being produced by educators, meets the demand of the marketplace. The in-depth knowledge that comes from second-year residencies makes this possible. These post-graduate residencies cover a variety of specialty areas including critical care, ambulatory care, and psychiatric pharmacy.

The research was completed by two faculty members from the Husson University School of Pharmacy. They are Dr. Drew Lambert, BCPS, an associate professor of pharmacy practice and Dr. Shannon M. James, BCPP, an assistant professor of pharmacy practice. Joining them in this research effort was Dr. Kristene Welch, BCACP, a primary care pharmacist at PCHC. Prior to joining PCHC, Welch was an assistant professor of pharmacy practice at Husson’s School of Pharmacy from August 2019 - August 2021.

These three researchers examined summaries of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) Resident Matching Program from 2008 – 2021. Only standalone postgraduate second-year residencies were included in the analysis.

“What we found was fascinating,” said Lambert. “Over the course of this 13-year period the number of ASHP postgraduate second-year programs increased by over 300%. However, the addition of a second step, that matches candidates to residencies, helped reduce the number of unfilled residency positions from 22% to around 2%.

The researchers also found that the percentage of second-year pharmacy residency positions filled early by companies increased from 23% to 40%. “The research showed that the largest percentage of these residency positions were in ambulatory care,” said James. “During this same 13-year period, the percentage of residency positions in critical care decreased as the share of residency positions in other categories increased.”

Additional details about this published research can be found in the article, “Trends in postgraduate year 2 pharmacy residencies.” The article appears in Issue 16, Volume 79 of the American Journal of Health-System Pharmacy.

Husson University’s School of Pharmacy prepares students for rewarding careers in the diverse field of pharmacy through rigorous academic coursework and hands-on practical experience. The school offers a wide range of local experiential placements, access to modern and dedicated labs and a robust advisor program. With one of the best student-to-faculty ratios in the nation, students receive individualized attention from dedicated faculty from the very beginning. Students have the opportunity to enroll in one of three different degree programs. They include a Bachelor of Science/Doctor of Pharmacy degree, a Doctor of Pharmacy degree (PharmD), or a dual Master of Business Administration (MBA)/Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) degree.

The School of Pharmacy is just one of several schools that are a part of Husson University’s College of Health and Pharmacy. Others include the School of Nursing, the School of Occupational Therapy and the School of Physical Therapy.

The American Journal of Health-System Pharmacy (AJHP) is the official publication of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP).[1] It publishes peer-reviewed scientific papers on contemporary drug therapy and pharmacy practice innovations in hospitals and health systems.[2] With a circulation of more than 43,000, AJHP is the most widely recognized and respected clinical pharmacy journal in the world.[3]

For nearly 125 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. According to an analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

# # #

[1] The American Journal of Health-System Pharmacy, "Trends in postgraduate year 2 pharmacy residencies - PubMed (nih.gov)," Accessed February 28, 2023.

[2] Ibid

[3] Ibid

Attachments