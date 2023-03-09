New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329771/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market to Reach $53 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) estimated at US$17.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 14.6% over the period 2022-2030. Two Factor Authentication, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.3% CAGR and reach US$33.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Three Factor Authentication segment is readjusted to a revised 18.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.7% CAGR
The Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 11.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured)
- CA Technologies
- Gemalto NV
- RSA Security, Inc.
- SAFRAN Group
- Symantec Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329771/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Factors Driving MFA
Increasing Rates of Cybercrime to Drive MFA Adoption
Cyberattacks by Industry: 2019
Cloud Computing Adds Avenues for MFA
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Trends Summarized for MFA
Rise in Smartphone Usage Drive the Need for MFA
Smartphone Sales Worldwide in Million Units: 2007-2022
Wearables Widen Opportunities for MFA
Global Wearble Shipments in Million Units: 2017-2022
Authentication as a Service (AaaS) Grows in Prominence
Enterprise Mobility & BYOD Movement Picks up Pace, Triggering
the Need for MFA
Data Protection Regulations Mandate Use of MFA
Rise in eCommerce Market & Increasingg Data Protection Needs
Fuel Demand for MFA
Global eCommerce as a Percentage of Retail Sales: 2017-2022
Growing Global Interest in E-Governance Drives Demand for MFA
in the Government Sector
Banking & Financial Services Security Drives Interest in MFA
Insurance Companies Prioritize MFA amid Growing Complexities in
Data Management
Opportunities for MFA in the Healthcare Sector
Online Gaming Platforms Drive MFA to Secure their Operations
Market Issues
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Multi-Factor Authentication
(MFA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Two
Factor Authentication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Two Factor Authentication by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Two Factor
Authentication by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Three
Factor Authentication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Three Factor Authentication
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Three Factor
Authentication by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Four
Factor Authentication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Four Factor Authentication
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Four Factor
Authentication by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Five
Factor Authentication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Five Factor Authentication
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Five Factor
Authentication by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 43: World Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) by Model - Two Factor
Authentication, Three Factor Authentication, Four Factor
Authentication and Five Factor Authentication - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Multi-Factor Authentication
(MFA) by Model - Two Factor Authentication, Three Factor
Authentication, Four Factor Authentication and Five Factor
Authentication Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Two Factor Authentication, Three Factor
Authentication, Four Factor Authentication and Five Factor
Authentication for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) by Application - BFSI,
Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Multi-Factor Authentication
(MFA) by Application - BFSI, Government & Defense, IT &
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom,
Retail, Healthcare and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) by Component - Solutions,
Hardware and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Multi-Factor Authentication
(MFA) by Component - Solutions, Hardware and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Solutions, Hardware and Services for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) by Model - Two Factor
Authentication, Three Factor Authentication, Four Factor
Authentication and Five Factor Authentication - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Model - Two Factor Authentication,
Three Factor Authentication, Four Factor Authentication and
Five Factor Authentication Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Two Factor Authentication, Three Factor
Authentication, Four Factor Authentication and Five Factor
Authentication for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) by Application - BFSI,
Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Application - BFSI, Government &
Defense, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom,
Retail, Healthcare and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) by Component - Solutions,
Hardware and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Component - Solutions, Hardware and
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Solutions, Hardware and Services for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) by Model - Two Factor
Authentication, Three Factor Authentication, Four Factor
Authentication and Five Factor Authentication - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Multi-Factor Authentication
(MFA) by Model - Two Factor Authentication, Three Factor
Authentication, Four Factor Authentication and Five Factor
Authentication Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Two Factor Authentication, Three Factor
Authentication, Four Factor Authentication and Five Factor
Authentication for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) by Application - BFSI,
Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Multi-Factor Authentication
(MFA) by Application - BFSI, Government & Defense, IT &
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom,
Retail, Healthcare and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) by Component - Solutions,
Hardware and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Multi-Factor Authentication
(MFA) by Component - Solutions, Hardware and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Solutions, Hardware and Services for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) by Model - Two Factor
Authentication, Three Factor Authentication, Four Factor
Authentication and Five Factor Authentication - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Multi-Factor Authentication
(MFA) by Model - Two Factor Authentication, Three Factor
Authentication, Four Factor Authentication and Five Factor
Authentication Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Two Factor Authentication, Three Factor
Authentication, Four Factor Authentication and Five Factor
Authentication for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) by Application - BFSI,
Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Multi-Factor Authentication
(MFA) by Application - BFSI, Government & Defense, IT &
Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom,
Retail, Healthcare and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) by Component - Solutions,
Hardware and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Multi-Factor Authentication
(MFA) by Component - Solutions, Hardware and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Solutions, Hardware and Services for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) by Model - Two Factor
Authentication, Three Factor Authentication, Four Factor
Authentication and Five Factor Authentication - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Model - Two Factor Authentication,
Three Factor Authentication, Four Factor Authentication and
Five Factor Authentication Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Two Factor Authentication, Three Factor
Authentication, Four Factor Authentication and Five Factor
Authentication for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) by Application - BFSI,
Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Application - BFSI, Government &
Defense, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom,
Retail, Healthcare and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) by Component - Solutions,
Hardware and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Component - Solutions, Hardware and
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Solutions, Hardware and Services for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) by Model - Two Factor
Authentication, Three Factor Authentication, Four Factor
Authentication and Five Factor Authentication - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Model - Two Factor Authentication,
Three Factor Authentication, Four Factor Authentication and
Five Factor Authentication Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Two Factor Authentication, Three Factor
Authentication, Four Factor Authentication and Five Factor
Authentication for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) by Application - BFSI,
Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Application - BFSI, Government &
Defense, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom,
Retail, Healthcare and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) by Component - Solutions,
Hardware and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Component - Solutions, Hardware and
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Solutions, Hardware and Services for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) by Model - Two Factor
Authentication, Three Factor Authentication, Four Factor
Authentication and Five Factor Authentication - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Model - Two Factor Authentication,
Three Factor Authentication, Four Factor Authentication and
Five Factor Authentication Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Two Factor Authentication, Three Factor
Authentication, Four Factor Authentication and Five Factor
Authentication for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) by Application - BFSI,
Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Application - BFSI, Government &
Defense, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for BFSI, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom,
Retail, Healthcare and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) by Component - Solutions,
Hardware and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Component - Solutions, Hardware and
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Solutions, Hardware and Services for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) by Model - Two Factor
Authentication, Three Factor Authentication, Four Factor
Authentication and Five Factor Authentication - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Model - Two Factor Authentication,
Three Factor Authentication, Four Factor Authentication and
Five Factor Authentication Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Two Factor Authentication, Three Factor
Authentication, Four Factor Authentication and Five Factor
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329771/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market to Reach $53 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329771/?utm_source=GNW