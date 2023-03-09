Global Hydraulic Ironworker Machine Market Size Anticipated to Surpass $14.35 Billion by 2030 with 3.9% CAGR: Latest Research Study Reveals

New York, NY, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Hydraulic Ironworker Machine Market By Industry Vertical (Aerospace, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Metallurgic, Food & Beverages, And Others), By Type (Single Cylinder Hydraulic And Double Cylinder Hydraulic), By Application (Construction, Metal Fabrication, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Hydraulic Ironworker Machine Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 10.89 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 14.35 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030"

What is Hydraulic Ironworker Machine? How big is the Hydraulic Ironworker Machine Industry?

Report Overview:

The global hydraulic ironworker machine market size was worth around USD 10.89 Billion in 2022 and is further predicted to grow to about USD 14.35 Billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.9% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.

A hydraulic ironworker machine, also known as a hydraulic steelworker, is essentially used to form, cut, notch, shear, bend, and hole punch steel plates, bar stocks, angle iron, pipes, and metals. They corroborate plates, channels, square bars, round bars, and angles. These machine tools provide several benefits such as seamless operation, minimal maintenance expenses, and requires a much lower consumption of energy.

These machines are an ideal option for processing metals in various end-use industries be it aerospace, metallurgy, road & bridge construction, communication, and electric power. In addition, hydraulic ironworker machines play an instrumental role in providing necessary commercial manufacturing facilities and the establishment of fabrication goods and commercial manufacturing facilities.

Global Hydraulic Ironworker Machine Market: Growth Factors

The demand for the global hydraulic ironworker machine market is expected to surge exponentially due to a remarkable surge in the development, production, and rise of the manufacturing sector. There has been a notable surge in the economy of both developed and developing nations, and hence the growth of the various sectors that make effective use of hydraulic ironworker machines subsequently surge the demand for these machines.

Sectors like aerospace, military & defense, communication, and power increasingly adopt hydraulic ironworker machines as they are specially designed by making use of first-rate electric components that efficiently enable increased durability and seamless operations. In addition, it curbs the overall generation of waste materials, requires minimal maintenance, and consumes a considerably low amount of energy. Besides, an increase in investment in the defense & military sector due to a significant rise in terrorist activities across the globe further drives the growth of the market.

Furthermore, persistent technological advancements and the introduction of new, innovative, and effective products create ample opportunities for the growth of the market. However, the high cost of the machines might restrict the growth of the market to an extent.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 10.89 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 14.35 billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.9% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Carell Corporation, American Machine Tools Co., PRADA NARGESA S.L., JMT USA, Elite Metal Tools, Bhavya Machine Tools, Scotchman Industries, Inc., Anhui Wenying Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Rajesh Machines India LLP, Nargesa, GEKA Group, JMT USA, Masko Tech Engineers, Sunrise Fluid Power Inc., and Jinan DP Info Tech Co. Ltd. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Hydraulic Ironworker Machine Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global hydraulic ironworker machine market is segmented based on industry vertical, type, application, and region.

Based on type, the market is segmented into single cylinder hydraulic and double cylinder hydraulic. The double cylinder segment held the dominating market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow rapidly at a dominant CAGR during the forecast period. The major reason for the growth of this segment is that these double-cylinder hydraulics are extensively used in variant applications where the needed stroke lengths and thrusts are much greater than those that can be attained from single cylinder hydraulics. These factors drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

By industry vertical, the market is categorized into aerospace, automotive, oil & gas, metallurgic, food & beverages, and others.

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into construction, metal fabrication, and others. The metal fabrication segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further anticipated to cite a notable CAGR during the forecast period. The main reason for the growth of this segment is that hydraulic ironworkers are widely used in various metal processing industries, fabrication shops, and numerous other places to punch holes in metal sheets.

Besides, hydraulic ironworker machines are ideally used in heavy metal fabrication processes such as bending, cutting, shearing, and others. Thus, due to these factors, hydraulic ironworker machines become constructive and coherent in the metal fabrication sector. These reasons drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The global Hydraulic Ironworker Machine market is segmented as follows:

By Industry Vertical

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Metallurgic

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Others

By Type

Single cylinder hydraulic

Double cylinder hydraulic

By Application

Construction

Metal fabrication

others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Hydraulic Ironworker Machine market include -

Carell Corporation

American Machine Tools Co.

PRADA NARGESA S.L.

JMT USA

Elite Metal Tools

Bhavya Machine Tools

Scotchman Industries Inc.

Anhui Wenying Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Rajesh Machines India LLP

Nargesa

GEKA Group

JMT USA

Masko Tech Engineers

Sunrise Fluid Power Inc.

Jinan DP Info Tech Co. Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Hydraulic Ironworker Machine market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 3.9% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Hydraulic Ironworker Machine market size was valued at around US$ 10.89 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 14.35 billion by 2030.

Based on industry vertical, the market is categorized into aerospace, automotive, oil & gas, metallurgic, food & beverages, and others

Based on application segmentation, the metal fabrication segment held the largest market share in 2022.

On the basis of geography/region, the Asia-Pacific region held the dominating share of the global hydraulic ironworker machine market in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Hydraulic Ironworker Machine industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Hydraulic Ironworker Machine Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Hydraulic Ironworker Machine Industry?

What segments does the Hydraulic Ironworker Machine Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Hydraulic Ironworker Machine Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Industry Vertical, By Type, By Application, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region held the dominating share of the global hydraulic ironworker machine market in 2022 and is further projected to occupy a dominant status. The reason for the growth of the market in this region is the presence of numerous developing countries in the region including South Korea, India, and China which are undergoing remarkable transformations in the manufacturing industries with exponential growth in their economies. Industries in these countries especially India and China are expanding at a rapid rate, creating enormous opportunities for the expansion of the market. Thus, rapid industrialization and urbanization and an increase in military, defense, and aerospace investment in this region drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In November 2022, DDM Machinery, an innovative China-based hydraulic ironworker machines manufacturer, announced that they have launched a new range of hydraulic ironworker machines that are ideal for numerous steel fabrication processes as it is equipped with various functionalities such as cutting, shear, punch holes, and others. These products are provided with a two-year warranty.

In 2019, GEKA, a dominant German company announced the launch of its new hydraulic ironworker machine called the 60 S/SD hydraulic ironworker machine. The product is equipped with 2 hydraulic cylinders and is capable of managing multiple applications including notching, bending, cutting, shearing, and angle cutting. It is used by metal manufacturers and construction businesses for bending iron rods.

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

