U.S. Frozen Pizza Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Toppings, By Crust, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

The U.S. frozen pizza market size is expected to reach USD 11.33 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The hectic lifestyles of individuals across the country have compelled them to seek convenient food options, fueling the demand for frozen pizzas. The market is also driven by factors such as increased disposable income, a rise in the standard of living, and the rapid expansion of large retail chains across the U.S.



People are drawn to the convenience and simplicity of preparation of these foods, which is particularly appealing to busy individuals who do not have time to cook from scratch.In addition to being widely available in supermarkets, consumers can easily purchase instant or frozen foods in departmental stores, discount stores, and traditional grocery stores.



The evolution of hybrid working models and migration to urban areas are the primary drivers of change for frozen and instant frozen meals, resulting in high demand for frozen food.



As the majority of the protein foods consumed in the U.S. is meat and animal products, the demand for processed as well as frozen meat is increasing, resulting in the demand in the frozen pizza market. While per capita consumption of poultry has increased, the majority of meat consumed is still red meat such as pork, beef, and lamb, and nearly one-fourth is processed meat such as pizzas, hot dogs, bacon, sausages, and deli meats.



In addition, frozen food is processed and packaged at its peak freshness, ensuring that the quality remains consistent, even after several months in the freezer.This consistency in quality makes frozen food a popular choice for many people.



Several market participants are looking for cutting-edge technologies to expedite the production of frozen pizzas with a variety of flavors and toppings.



Technological advancements in rapid freezing, including hydro-fluidization freezing, impingement freezing, high-pressure-assisted freezing, and magnetic resonance-assisted freezing.Freezing pizza with liquid nitrogen also presents a significant opportunity for frozen pizza manufacturers, thereby driving market expansion.



Moreover, an increasing number of manufacturers in the U.S. are incorporating value-added beverages such as probiotics, carbonated drinks, fruit juices, and functional beverages in their portfolios, which is driving their consumption and demand.



The growing popularity of gluten-free or vegan frozen foods has contributed to the growth of the market. Plant-based foods are one of the most prominent food trends in the U.S. Therefore, vegan mozzarella, cauliflower crust, and plant-based pepperoni are replacing the traditional cheese, meat, and grease-laden pizza.



• The online segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2030. Customers prefer to buy frozen food online as it allows them to shop for a variety of brands and products in one location. Furthermore, numerous online channels offer products at lower prices than traditional retail stores. These factors are likely to increase sales via the online channel

• The Southwest region of the U.S. dominated the market in 2022 with a value of USD 1,948.5 million. The Southwest U.S. includes states such as Texas, Arizona, and New Mexico. With changing lifestyles and hectic routines, more people are now relying on food delivery services, a major factor contributing to the growing demand for frozen pizza in the Southwest region. With more people relying on delivery services for their meals, the demand for frozen pizza has also increased

