Prenatal Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023: Conventional Invasive Techniques Loose Sheen, Presenting Opportunities for Innovation

Global Prenatal Diagnostics Market to Reach $14.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Prenatal Diagnostics estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Non-Invasive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.3% CAGR and reach US$10.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Invasive segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.8% CAGR
The Prenatal Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 12.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
- ANGLE Plc
- Berry Genomics Co. Ltd.
- BGI Genomics
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Hologic Inc.
- Illumina Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Lifecodexx AG
- Natera Inc.
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- Ravgen Inc.
- Sequenom Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|194
|Forecast Period
|2020 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020
|$4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$9.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Prenatal Testing: An Introductory Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- The Rationale for Prenatal Genetic Testing
- Steady Growth Projected Over the Coming Years for Prenatal Testing
- Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors
- Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Developing Regions
- Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Creates Conducive Environment
- Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Increased Healthcare Spending
- Progressive Momentum in Med Tech Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities
- Prenatal Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Transforms Prenatal Testing Landscape
- Major Factors Influencing Penetration of NIPT
- NIPT Eliminates Risks & Uncertainty of Conventional Procedures
- Replacing Screening Tests - A More Conceivable Change through NIPT
- Diversity in NIPT Usage on the Cards
- Benefits Outweigh Snags in NIPT Tests
- Whole Genome Sequencing Technology in NIPT
- DNA - More Ideal Target for NIPT Analysis than Whole Cells
- Conventional Invasive Techniques Loose Sheen
- Chromosomal Abnormalities Lead the Prenatal Testing Space
- Chromosomal Abnormalities - A Substantial Economic Burden
- List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and Prevalence
- Significant Opportunities in Down's Syndrome Testing
- List of Select Screening Tests Available for T21 Screening and Confirmation
- Beyond Down's Syndrome - Need to Test Additional Targets Crucial
- Trisomy 18 or Edward's Syndrome
- Trisomy 13 or Patau Syndrome
- Cystic Fibrosis Screening and Diagnosis
- Cystic Fibrosis Screening Market - Highly Fragmented
- ACOG and ACGM Recommendations Boost Demand for Prenatal CF Testing
- Prenatal Testing Crucial to Detect Risk of Huntington's Disease
- Increasing Congenital Disorder Incidence - Key Driver for Prenatal Diagnostics
- Prenatal Testing - Effective Way of Alleviating Syphilis Related Deaths and Stillbirths
- Molecular Diagnostics Widen Scope & Span of Prenatal Testing
- NGS & MPS - Enabling Shorter Time to Test Results
- Microarray-Based Prenatal Testing Gathers Steam
- Sequencing in Prenatal Testing - A Potential High Growth Market
- Ultrasound - An Indispensable Combination with Blood Based Screening Tests
- New Sub-Targets on the Anvil for Ultrasound-Based Screening
- Counseling - An Imperative Measure Before and After Prenatal Testing
- Role of Prenatal Testing in Managing Preterm Births
- Lower Sensitivity & Specificity of Existing Tests - A Case for New Tests on the Anvil
- High Sensitivity Serum Tests May Not Have Many Takers
- Ballooning Global Female Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities
- Issues & Challenges
- Prenatal Diagnostics: Treading Sensitive Ethical Issues
- Controversy Related to "Incidental Findings" of Prenatal Tests
- Opposition to NIPT Technique - A Significant Hurdle to Adoption
- Unresolved Issues Hamper Widespread Testing for Monogenetic Disease
- Dearth of Genetic Counselors - A Major Hurdle for Genetic Testing
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
