Prenatal Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023: Conventional Invasive Techniques Loose Sheen, Presenting Opportunities for Innovation

Global Prenatal Diagnostics Market to Reach $14.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Prenatal Diagnostics estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Non-Invasive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.3% CAGR and reach US$10.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Invasive segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.8% CAGR



The Prenatal Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 12.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Transforms Prenatal Testing Landscape

Major Factors Influencing Penetration of NIPT

NIPT Eliminates Risks & Uncertainty of Conventional Procedures

Replacing Screening Tests - A More Conceivable Change through NIPT

Diversity in NIPT Usage on the Cards

Benefits Outweigh Snags in NIPT Tests

Whole Genome Sequencing Technology in NIPT

DNA - More Ideal Target for NIPT Analysis than Whole Cells

Conventional Invasive Techniques Loose Sheen

Chromosomal Abnormalities Lead the Prenatal Testing Space

Chromosomal Abnormalities - A Substantial Economic Burden

List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and Prevalence

Significant Opportunities in Down's Syndrome Testing

List of Select Screening Tests Available for T21 Screening and Confirmation

Beyond Down's Syndrome - Need to Test Additional Targets Crucial

Trisomy 18 or Edward's Syndrome

Trisomy 13 or Patau Syndrome

Cystic Fibrosis Screening and Diagnosis

Cystic Fibrosis Screening Market - Highly Fragmented

ACOG and ACGM Recommendations Boost Demand for Prenatal CF Testing

Prenatal Testing Crucial to Detect Risk of Huntington's Disease

Increasing Congenital Disorder Incidence - Key Driver for Prenatal Diagnostics

Prenatal Testing - Effective Way of Alleviating Syphilis Related Deaths and Stillbirths

Molecular Diagnostics Widen Scope & Span of Prenatal Testing

NGS & MPS - Enabling Shorter Time to Test Results

Microarray-Based Prenatal Testing Gathers Steam

Sequencing in Prenatal Testing - A Potential High Growth Market

Ultrasound - An Indispensable Combination with Blood Based Screening Tests

New Sub-Targets on the Anvil for Ultrasound-Based Screening

Counseling - An Imperative Measure Before and After Prenatal Testing

Role of Prenatal Testing in Managing Preterm Births

Lower Sensitivity & Specificity of Existing Tests - A Case for New Tests on the Anvil

High Sensitivity Serum Tests May Not Have Many Takers

Ballooning Global Female Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities

Issues & Challenges

Prenatal Diagnostics: Treading Sensitive Ethical Issues

Controversy Related to "Incidental Findings" of Prenatal Tests

Opposition to NIPT Technique - A Significant Hurdle to Adoption

Unresolved Issues Hamper Widespread Testing for Monogenetic Disease

Dearth of Genetic Counselors - A Major Hurdle for Genetic Testing

