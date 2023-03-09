New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Brain Health Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288315/?utm_source=GNW



Brain Health Supplements Market Growth & Trends



The global brain health supplements market size is expected to reach USD 23.41 billion by 2030, expanding at 13.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. The global market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the next few years on account of a surging number of self-directed consumers and growing awareness of these products among students along with modernization in this field. In addition, cost-effectiveness, as well as easy accessibility to these products is further expected to boost product demand among consumers.



Over the past few years, consumers have been opting for naturally derived supplements.Caffeine, green tea, matcha tea, Kucha tea, beets, eggs, spinach, peanuts, liver, arctic root, brahmi, turmeric, pine bark, ginseng, and fish oil are among the popular natural sources of brain supplements.



The most common supplements consumed by adults are taken for memory enhancement, which includes omega-3, green tea, and turmeric/curcumin. The increase in the vegan population in North America and Europe is anticipated to boost the demand for plant-based supplements in the upcoming years.



The rising instances of depression among the population across the globe are anticipated to drive the brain health supplements industry over the forecast period.Rising demand for multi-utility drugs that work as antidepressants, energy boosters, and resist anxiety are expected to drive the growth of this segment.



According to the Kaiser Family Foundation 2021 report on the ‘implications of COVID-19 for mental health and substance use’, the share of adults experiencing depression in the U.S. increased from 11% in January-June 2019 to 41.1% in January 2021. This widens the scope of the market for brain health supplements for depression and mood.



Manufacturers are offering their products on various online platforms including company-owned portals and e-retailers to cater to the requirements of a huge customer base in an attempt to expand product visibility, especially in emerging markets.Additionally, the growing rate of digitalization has impacted the penetration of brain health supplements, particularly in developing countries.



For instance, in September 2020, Loblaw Companies Ltd. announced an investment of USD 75 million in Maple Corporation, a leading virtual care provider in Canada, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. The move was aimed at providing people in the country with the convenience and security of a digitally connected healthcare network.



Growing demand for multi-functional drugs that serve the purpose of performance enhancement, antidepressants, and energy boosters along with enhancing attention, visual perception, and others for esports professionals and gamers is expected to drive the demand for these supplements.In April 2021, Nature’s Bounty launched three new products for esports gamers and influencers aged 18 years or above.



These brain health supplements are fast-acting and no-caffeine products and available in jelly bean format that supports the focus and performance of the gamer by enhancing their brain health and reaction time.



Brain Health Supplements Market Report Highlights

• Brain health supplements are anticipated to gain higher acceptance to improve attention and focus, especially among consumers within the education sector. In addition, the sports industry is also likely to contribute to the demand for these supplements owing to the need for greater concentration in various activities

• North America dominated the market with a share of 40.1% in 2022. According to a survey conducted by the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) on Brain Health and Dietary Supplements in June 2019, Americans aged 50 and older are regularly consuming large amounts of brain health supplements owing to increasing concerns over their brain and cognitive health. These instances are expected to offer strong growth prospects to the regional market. Furthermore, rising awareness regarding the consumption of these products in the U.S. and Canada, on account of new product launches, is expected to promote regional market growth over the forecast period

• The use of clean and natural ingredients, which are the least processed, remains a critical success factor for companies. NOW Foods, for instance, uses no artificial ingredients and has attained Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification from the Natural Products Association (NPA) along with being a member of NPA’s TruLabel Program

