Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Global Market Report 2023: Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for CMM Market in Developing Countries

Global Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Fixed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.4% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Portable segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $788 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.4% CAGR



The Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$788 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 9.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Future of Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs)

Portable CMMs Take Dimensional Measurement Activity from Quality Laboratories onto Production Floor

Quintessential Growth Factors for CMM Market

Higher Levels of Awareness among End-Users

Demand for High Accuracy Devices Drive the Market

Trend towards Miniaturization

Recovery in Global GDP and Outlook for Industrial & Manufacturing Production Promise Stronger Growth for Metrology Equipment and CMMs

Global Market Outlook

Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Developing Countries Drive Future Market Growth

Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for CMM Market in Developing Countries

Automobile Sector Key to Automated CMMs Demand

Upward Trajectory in Automobiles Production Spurs Market Demand

Aerospace & Defense Sector Offers Growth Opportunities for CMM

Advent of Smaller Field-of-View Laser Sensors - A Boon to the Aircraft Industry

Heavy Equipment Industry Promises Bright Prospects

Growing Penetration of CMMs in the Medical Device Sector

Portable CMMs Continue to Rise in Demand

Articulated Arm Machines Market to Grow

Optical CMMs Gain Rapid Popularity

Macro CMMs Steal the Show

Expanding CMM Capabilities Drive Adoption

Software Upgrades and Probes Keep the Market Ticking

Automated CMMs: The New 'It' in Dimensional Metrology

Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Technology Reduces Set-Up Time of Coordinate Measuring Machine

Optical CMM for Automatic Measurement of Small Cast Parts

Rise of Optical Scanners

Emergence of Multi-Axis Industrial Robot

Portable Articulated Arm

On-Machine Probing

Comparative Gauging

Automated Metrology Software

Recent Metrology Software Advancements

CMM Verification Gains Prevalence

Market Challenges

