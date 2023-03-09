Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Global Market Report 2023: Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for CMM Market in Developing Countries

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Market to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Fixed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.4% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Portable segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $788 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.4% CAGR
The Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$788 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 9.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- A Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- Future of Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs)
- Portable CMMs Take Dimensional Measurement Activity from Quality Laboratories onto Production Floor
- Quintessential Growth Factors for CMM Market
- Higher Levels of Awareness among End-Users
- Demand for High Accuracy Devices Drive the Market
- Trend towards Miniaturization
- Recovery in Global GDP and Outlook for Industrial & Manufacturing Production Promise Stronger Growth for Metrology Equipment and CMMs
- Global Market Outlook
- Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Developing Countries Drive Future Market Growth
- Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for CMM Market in Developing Countries
- Automobile Sector Key to Automated CMMs Demand
- Upward Trajectory in Automobiles Production Spurs Market Demand
- Aerospace & Defense Sector Offers Growth Opportunities for CMM
- Advent of Smaller Field-of-View Laser Sensors - A Boon to the Aircraft Industry
- Heavy Equipment Industry Promises Bright Prospects
- Growing Penetration of CMMs in the Medical Device Sector
- Portable CMMs Continue to Rise in Demand
- Articulated Arm Machines Market to Grow
- Optical CMMs Gain Rapid Popularity
- Macro CMMs Steal the Show
- Expanding CMM Capabilities Drive Adoption
- Software Upgrades and Probes Keep the Market Ticking
- Automated CMMs: The New 'It' in Dimensional Metrology
- Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth
- Technology Reduces Set-Up Time of Coordinate Measuring Machine
- Optical CMM for Automatic Measurement of Small Cast Parts
- Rise of Optical Scanners
- Emergence of Multi-Axis Industrial Robot
- Portable Articulated Arm
- On-Machine Probing
- Comparative Gauging
- Comparative Gauging
- Automated Metrology Software
- Recent Metrology Software Advancements
- CMM Verification Gains Prevalence
- Market Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
