NordLocker is no longer in “beta”: A confident move to serverless architecture

LONDON, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordLocker, an encrypted cloud storage provider, announced that after several years of intense development, it has removed the “beta” sign-off .



Recently, NordLocker undertook important changes to become the platform it is now. One of the most important was migration from the old infrastructure running on virtual machines to a new serverless architecture. This means that NordLocker is now more secure than ever, and applications are running more quickly and smoothly.

NordLocker is evolving confidently

By applying architecture changes, NordLocker is making a profound statement that the product has gone through important shifts and is rapidly improving by adapting to customer needs.

"NordLocker currently provides users with a wide range of data-storing and data-sharing features. This is not to say that we're done with NordLocker. We have a detailed roadmap for the product, and we want to expand it in many different ways. As a matter of fact, this process is already happening," says Aivaras Vencevicius, head of product at NordLocker .

The product migrated from the old infrastructure running on virtual machines to a new serverless architecture. The migration allows users to enjoy a seamless product experience and completely control their data.

As customer demand rises, NordLocker adapts

NordLocker also recently introduced a few useful featuresto the platform that will make its users' experience more effortless. The Share via link feature, available on NordLocker's web application, will allow users to share single items promptly using a securely generated link that keeps the file encrypted while in transit.

The iOS app is also new. Available in the App Store, it allows Apple product users to manage their encrypted files on the go. As iPhone encryption has never been as crucial as it is today, with so much data on the device, NordLocker provides better iPhone encryption, backs up files, and ensures that they're safe at all times.

The team behind NordLocker always has plans and ideas about how to make this encrypted file storage provider better, faster, and safer. Soon, new features and functionalities (such as Request/Collect file via link and Biometrics) will be introduced.

ABOUT NORDLOCKER

NordLocker, part of Nord Security, is an end-to-end file encryption tool with a private cloud. It was created by the cybersecurity experts behind NordVPN – one of the most advanced VPN service providers in the world. NordLocker is available for Windows, macOS, and iOS, supports all file types, offers a fast and intuitive interface, and guarantees secure sync between devices. With NordLocker, files are protected from hacking, surveillance, and data collection. For more information: nordlocker.com .