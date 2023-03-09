New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Laboratories Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0197186/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Dental Laboratories Market to Reach $54.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Dental Laboratories estimated at US$27.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$54.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.8% over the period 2022-2030. Oral Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.1% CAGR and reach US$17.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Restorative segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.9% CAGR



The Dental Laboratories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 116 Featured)

- 3M ESPE

- A Plus Dental Laboratory

- ADL Dental Laboratories

- Asteto Dent Labs

- Champlain Dental Laboratory Inc.

- Dentsply Sirona

- Elysee Dental Solutions BV

- Glidewell Laboratories

- Institut Straumann AG

- MicroDental Laboratories Inc.

- Modern Dental Laboratory USA

- National Dentex Corporation

- Nobel Biocare Holding AG

- Patriot Dental Laboratory

- Shofu Inc.

- Utah Valley Dental Lab

- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Dental Laboratories Market: Rising Demand for Dental Products

and Services Drives Market Growth

Recent Market Activity

Developing Countries to Fuel Future Growth Opportunities

Growth in Dental Implants and Restorations Market to Drive Lab

Revenues

Economic Growth - An Indicator of Dental Laboratories Market

Dynamics

Dental Laboratories - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M ESPE (USA)

A Plus Dental Laboratory (UK)

ADL Dental Laboratories (Canada)

Asteto Dent Labs (USA)

Champlain Dental Laboratory, Inc. (USA)

Dental Services Group (USA)

Dentsply Sirona (USA)

Elysee Dental Solutions BV (Netherlands)

Flemming Dental Service GmbH (Germany)

Glidewell Laboratories (USA)

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

Iverson Dental Laboratories (USA)

Knight Dental Design (UK)

MicroDental Laboratories Inc. (USA)

Modern Dental Laboratory USA (USA)

National Dentex Corporation (USA)

NDX Lords (USA)

Nobel Biocare Holding AG (Switzerland)

Patriot Dental Laboratory (USA)

Shofu, Inc. (Japan)

Southern Craft Dental Laboratory, Inc. (USA)

Swift Dental Laboratory Ltd. (UK)

Utah Valley Dental Lab (USA)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Lab Economics Leads to Increasing Adoption of Advanced

Technologies

Digitization & Changing Role of Laboratories

CAD/CAM: Transforming Dental Practices

Dental 3D Printing - A High Growth Market

Chairside Fabrication - Not a Near-term Threat

Dental Labs Support Operations of Dental Practices

Skilled Lab Technicians - To Stay in Demand

Material Advances Focus on Bridging Gap between Natural &

Artificial Teeth

Rising Popularity of Aesthetic Dentistry to Drive Growth

All-Ceramic Restorations Benefit from the Trend Favoring

Monolithic Restorations

3D Printing Improves Laboratory Workflows

Digitalization Trend Picks Pace in Implants Market

Advancements in Dental Implants Drive Market Growth

Small Laboratories - Yet to be Written Off

Growing Dental Tourism - An Opportunity for Dental Labs Market

Outsourcing - A Growing Phenomenon



