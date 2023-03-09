Rapeseed Oil Market Size, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2023-2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rapeseed oil market size is set to gain momentum from its extensive usage in the production of biodiesel. It is also used in other applications, such as the formulation of several personal care products, namely, lotions and soaps, as well as in cooking. Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in an upcoming report, titled, “Rapeseed Oil Market, 2023-2030.” The report further states that rapeseed being a crucial arable crop, provides good income to farmers worldwide. The National Edible Oil Distributors Association, for instance, declared that Europe produces around 21.5 million tonnes rapeseed per year. Amongst this, the region exports nearly 0.1 million tonnes and imports approximately 2.2 million tonnes of the crop annually.

The global rapeseed oil market is witnessing steady growth due to the increasing demand for healthy and natural oils in various applications such as cooking, biodiesel, and personal care products. Rapeseed oil, also known as canola oil, is low in saturated fat and high in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, making it a healthier alternative to other cooking oils. The rising awareness about the health benefits of rapeseed oil and its versatile use in various industries are driving market growth. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for rapeseed oil due to the increasing adoption of healthy eating habits and the growing demand for biodiesel. However, the high price volatility of rapeseed oil and the availability of substitutes such as soybean oil and palm oil could hinder market growth.

A list of all the prominent rapeseed oil manufacturers operating in the global market:

Cargill Incorporated

CCS Estates Limited

Folba Oil Limited SDN

Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil

Archer Daniels Midland Company

ConAgra Foods Inc.

Mackintosh of Glendaveny Limited

RISOIL S.A.

Pacific Coast Canola LLC.

Other key market players

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2019 – 2021 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Segments Covered By Nature, By End-Use, By Geography Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2020 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Which Segments Are Present in This Market?

We have segregated the market for rapeseed oil on the basis of nature, end-use, and geography. Based on nature, the market is further bifurcated into organic and conventional. By end-use, it is divided into household/retail, animal feed, biodiesel, food & beverages, and cosmetics & personal care. Lastly, in terms of geography, it is categorized into South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

By Nature:

Conventional

Organic

By End-Use:

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Food and Beverage

Biodiesel

Animal Feed

Household/Retail

How Did We Conduct Our Research?

The report includes four notable activities in projecting the current market share. Extensive secondary research was conducted to collect data about the parent market. Our next step involved exhaustive primary research to authenticate these sizing, assumptions, and findings with a large number of industry experts. We have also used bottom-up and top-down research approaches to calculate the size of this industry.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Utilization in Vegetable Oil & Animal Feed to Propel Growth

Rapeseed oil is majorly used in a wide range of end-use industries, such as chemical, food & beverages, and cosmetics industries. It is an essential ingredient in personal care products as it helps fight hair and skin related issues. At the same time, its surging usage in animal feed and vegetable oil would accelerate the rapeseed oil market growth in the upcoming years. Scientists from the University of Bonn, for instance, mentioned that coconut oil differs from olive and rapeseed oil in fatty acids it contains. However, the availability of multiple substitute products, such as soybean oil, palm oil, and others, may hamper the demand for rapeseed oil.

Regional Insights-

Utilization in Cosmetics Formulation to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific : The region is expected to procure the largest rapeseed oil market share throughout the forthcoming years. China is considered to be a major contributor to this growth because of the increasing utilization of rapeseed oil in commercial applications. It is also used to formulate various cosmetics.

: The region is expected to procure the largest rapeseed oil market share throughout the forthcoming years. China is considered to be a major contributor to this growth because of the increasing utilization of rapeseed oil in commercial applications. It is also used to formulate various cosmetics. Europe: This region is projected to showcase considerable growth because of the high demand from the food processing industry and the surging number of biodiesel production projects. The U.K., Italy, and France are anticipated to contribute to this growth.

