UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 15, 2023

HONG KONG, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“UCLOUDLINK” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 before the market open on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.



Management will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 p.m. Beijing Time the same day.

Listeners may access the call by dialing:

International: +1-412-902-4272 US (Toll Free): +1-888-346-8982 UK (Toll Free) 0-800-279-9489 UK (Local Toll) 0-207-544-1375 Mainland China (Toll Free): 400-120-1203 Hong Kong (Toll Free): 800-905-945 Hong Kong (Local Toll): +852-3018-4992 Singapore (Toll Free): 800-120-6157 Australia (Toll Free): 1-800-121301

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for “UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.” Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.ucloudlink.com.

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until March 22, 2023, by dialing:

US (Toll Free): +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Canada (Toll Free): 855-669-9658 Replay Passcode: 3508161

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

UCLOUDLINK is the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company’s products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

