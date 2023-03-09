Sight Sciences Launches the Ergo-Series of the OMNI® Surgical System

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT), an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative technology that provides solutions intended to transform care and improve patients' lives, today announced the United States launch of the Ergo-Series of the OMNI® Surgical System, a technology that facilitates surgeons’ ability to perform minimally invasive, implant-free glaucoma procedures in adults with primary open-angle glaucoma.



The OMNI Surgical System enables a minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) that addresses all three known points of resistance in the aqueous outflow system: the trabecular meshwork, Schlemm’s canal, and the collector channels. It can be used before, in combination with, or following cataract surgery. The new features of the Ergo-Series include:



Improved Handle Ergonomics: New enhancements enable surgeons to more easily rotate and position the cannula tip within Schlemm’s canal with precise finger rotations versus wrist adjustments.



New enhancements enable surgeons to more easily rotate and position the cannula tip within Schlemm’s canal with precise finger rotations versus wrist adjustments. Simplified Viscoelastic Preparation: The handle’s viscoelastic luer connector is now removable and detaches when the viscoelastic cartridge is removed, resulting in more clearance with the surgical microscope.



The handle’s viscoelastic luer connector is now removable and detaches when the viscoelastic cartridge is removed, resulting in more clearance with the surgical microscope. New Cannula Tip Design: The Ergo-Series cannula tip has a new profile that enables gentle and precise access to Schlemm's canal while continuing to enable full 360-degree catheterization associated with the OMNI procedure.



Reay Brown, MD, a Glaucoma Specialist and Sight Science's Chief Medical Officer, said "The Ergo-Series maintains the same therapeutic functionality as the second-generation OMNI Surgical System. The technology enhancements provide additional benefits that enable surgeons to perform an innovative, minimally invasive glaucoma surgery."

“For me, the new cannula tip technology is the biggest improvement,” said Zarmeena Vendal, MD, glaucoma surgeon and founder of Westlake Eye Specialists in Austin, Texas. “The profile of the tip enables me to score the trabecular meshwork more confidently and makes entry into Schlemm’s canal gentler. In addition, when I deploy the catheter, I can follow the path of the Schlemm’s canal a bit more naturally. In our glaucoma surgery practice, access to the OMNI Surgical System lets us provide these new technology procedures for the benefit of our patients.”

OMNI Surgical System, Ergo-Series enables surgeons to provide a minimally invasive, implant-free surgery to reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) in adults with primary open-angle glaucoma. The device’s indications for use, contraindications, warning, and precautions remain unchanged. The OMNI Surgical System is indicated for canaloplasty (microcatheterization and transluminal viscodilation of Schlemm’s canal) followed by trabeculotomy (cutting of trabecular meshwork) to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma. It can be used before, in combination with, or following cataract surgery.

Paul Badawi, CEO and co-founder of Sight Sciences, added, “OMNI is an innovative technology developed to enable a surgeon to perform a circumferential and complete outflow procedure that addresses all three known points of resistance in the aqueous outflow system through a single clear corneal incision. We are committed to continually innovating and improving our core technologies alongside our surgeon partners in order to provide the greatest benefit to patients suffering from primary open-angle glaucoma. Based on the initial feedback, we are confident the Ergo-Series of the OMNI Surgical System will continue to raise the bar.”

The Ergo-Series of the OMNI Surgical System is expected to be available outside the United States later this year.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company’s OMNI® Surgical System is a minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. The SION™ Surgical Instrument is a bladeless, manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. The Company’s TearCare® System is 510(k) cleared in the United States for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), enabling office-based clearance of gland obstructions by physicians to address the leading cause of dry eye disease.

For more information, visit SightSciences.com.

About the OMNI Surgical System

The OMNI® Surgical System technology consists of a handheld, single-use therapeutic device for minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS). OMNI allows surgeons to access 360 degrees and three primary points of resistance of an eye’s diseased conventional outflow pathway (trabecular meshwork, Schlemm’s canal, and collector channels) through a single clear corneal microincision.

OMNI's FDA-cleared indication is for canaloplasty (the microcatheterization and viscodilation of Schlemm’s canal) followed by trabeculotomy (the cutting of trabecular meshwork) to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma. OMNI has a CE Mark for the

catheterization and transluminal viscodilation of Schlemm’s canal and the cutting of trabecular

meshwork to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma.

OMNI should not be used in any situations where the iridocorneal angle is compromised or has been damaged since it may not be possible to visualize the angle or to properly pass the microcatheter. Do

not use the OMNI in patients with angle recession; neovascular glaucoma; chronic angle closure; narrow-angle glaucoma; traumatic or malignant glaucoma; or narrow inlet canals with plateau iris or in

quadrants with previous MIGS implants.

OMNI technology is protected by a global patent portfolio including 32 issued patents worldwide.

For more information, visit www.OMNIsurgical.com

Forward-Looking Statements

