Overstock to Participate in UBS 12th Annual Global Consumer and Retail Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading online furniture and home furnishings retailer, announces its participation in the UBS 12th Annual Global Consumer and Retail Conference.



Adrianne Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings on March 15, 2023, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

“2023 will be our first full year as a home-only online retailer in our over 20 years of being a public company. While the overall economic outlook and consumer sentiment remains uncertain, our strategic path forward is clear. We will continue to focus on our key growth drivers to improve our topline performance,” said Overstock CFO Adrianne Lee. “We look forward to continuing our dialogue with the investment community and thank UBS for hosting us at this event.”

About Overstock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) is an online furniture and home furnishings retailer and technology-focused innovator based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site features millions of products that tens of millions of customers visit each month. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

O, Overstock.com, O.com, and Club O are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Overstock and Making Dream Homes Come True are trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding the upcoming conference. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.