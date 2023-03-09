Functional Protein Market is estimated to be US$ 8569.10 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period - By PMI

Covina, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Functional Protein Market accounted for US$ 5068.87 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 8569.10 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.30%. Functional proteins are polypeptide-based biochemical molecules that perform biological functions. The immunoglobulins included in colostrum, for example, have a beneficial effect on animals' immune systems. These proteins have a number of advantages, including improving health, reducing recovery time after an intestinal disease, and mitigating the effects of pathogens.

Key Highlights:

Kerry bought Pevesa Biotech, a Spanish firm that specialises in non-allergenic and organic plant protein ingredients for infant, general, and clinical nutrition, in 2020.

Analyst View:

The rise in demand for animal-derived proteins in sports and fitness nutrition, as well as the development of diverse protein components such as concentrates and isolates for food sector applications, are driving the global functional proteins market. However, the high cost of R&D and severe regulations imposed by regulatory agencies stifle industry expansion. Furthermore, throughout the projected period, recent innovations in protein powder manufacturing to promote health advantages such as muscle gain and fat reduction create profitable potential for market competitors.





Request Free Sample:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/146

Key Market Insights from the report:

Functional Protein Market accounted for US$ 5068.87 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 8569.10 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.30%. The global functional protein market has been categorized based on product type, form, application, and region.

Based on Product Type, Global Functional Protein Market is segmented into Casein & Caseinates, Hydrolysates, Soy Protein, WPI, and WPC.

Based on Form, Global Functional Protein Market is segmented into Dry and Liquid.

Based on Application, Global Functional Protein Market is segmented into Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods, and Animal Nutrition.

By Region, the Global Functional Protein Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Report:

Global Functional Protein Market, By Product Type, 2018 – 2028 Introduction Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2018 — 2028 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2028 Segment Trends

Casein &Caseinates Introduction Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028

Hydrolysates Introduction Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028

Soy Protein Introduction Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028

WPI Introduction Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028

WPC Introduction Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028

Global Functional Protein Market, By Form, 2018 – 2028 Introduction Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2018 — 2028 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2028 Segment Trends

Dry Introduction Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028

Liquid Introduction Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028

Global Functional Protein Market, Application, 2018 – 2028 Introduction Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2018 — 2028 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2028 Segment Trends

Functional Beverages Introduction Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028

Dietary Supplements Introduction Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028

Functional Foods Introduction Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028

Animal Nutrition Introduction Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn) (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2018 – 2028



Regional scope:

North America - U.S., Canada

- U.S., Canada Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

- UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

- Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Request Customization:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/146

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Functional Protein Market:

GSK group of companies

Herbalife International

Glanbia Plc

Amway

Nature\'s Bounty co.

Fonterra Co-Operative group

Cargill

Makers Nutrition LLC

Optimum Nutrition

Proliver BVBA.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Browse Related Reports:

1. Protein Bar Market: By Product (Gluten-free Protein Bars, Vegetarian Protein Bars, Sports Nutrition Bars, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Specialist Retailers, Online Stores, and Other Distribution Channels), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

2. Food Protein Ingredient Market: By Type (Animal Protein and Plant Protein), By Application (Sports nutrition, Clinical Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, Functional Food & Beverages, and Fortified Food & Beverages), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030

3.Food Supplements Market: By Type (Minerals, Vitamins, Prebiotics, Amino Acids, and Proteins), By End-Users (Men, Women, Children, and Senior Citizen), By Form (Pills, Tablet, Capsules, Powder, Liquid, and Softgels), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

