Global Rum Market Worth US$ 24.5 Billion by 2033 at 3.5% CAGR - Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The net worth of the total rum sold in the market worldwide in the year 2022, was valued at US$ 16.8 billion. In the year 2023, the market is estimated to generate a revenue of US$ 17.4 billion and register a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2033. Furthermore, the global rum market analysis report of FMI predicts the overall valuation of the market to reach US$ 24.5 billion by 2033.



Increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages and rising per capita income in emerging economies have led to an increase in the sales of rum. The global rum market is also anticipated to develop as a result of some indirect factors such as the expanding urban population and drinking bar chains.

And over the past several years, the popularity of premium rums with distinctive tastes has increased with a shift in consumers' tastes and culture. It is anticipated that this trend may continue over the projected period and strengthen the emerging trends in the global rum market. Through the projected period of 2023 to 2033, flavored and spiced rum segments are anticipated to see a higher growth rate than their counterparts.

Key Takeaways

The total sales of rum in the United States market are estimated to be worth US$ 4.7 billion in the year 2023.

In the Asia Pacific region, the China rum market is anticipated to grow at a 6.1% annual rate through 2033.

Japan and Canada are two significant regional markets, with growth rates of 1.8% and 2.7%, respectively, expected between 2023 and 2033.

Based on different rum types, the Light or Gold Rum segment is anticipated to record a 4% CAGR through 2033. By following this higher growth rate, the net revenue generated by the segment is expected to reach US$ 8.6 billion by the end of 2033.

Meanwhile, the progress in the Dark Rum type segment is recalibrated to an updated 2.8% CAGR for the forecast years until 2033.



Competitive Landscape for the Rum Market

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bacardi Global Brands Ltd., Davide Campari-Milano Spa; Demerara Distillers Ltd., Diageo Plc; LT Group Inc., Nova Scotia Spirit Co., Pernod Ricard SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd., William Grant & Sons Ltd., Remy Cointreau Group, Westerhall Estate Ltd., Cayman Spirits Co., Mohan Meakin Ltd., Halewood International Holdings PLC, Arehucas Private Ltd., Elements Eight Rum Company Ltd, and Edrington Holdings Ltd, Radico Khaitan Limited are some of the prominent players in the global rum market. Focused marketing and new flavor development are considered to be the key strategies for the market players.

Recent Developments

New Panela and Solera Rum product types at the distillery and retail sites around South Carolina were declared by Hilton Head Distillery in August 2022. The company introduced a range of each distinct copper pot-distilled rum in small batches for the consumers visiting the beach.

The Bush Rum Co., which is a British company, introduced its eco-friendly beverage for the Indian market in July 2022 with Mumbai-based Monika Alcobev Limited. Additionally, the corporation introduced a range of products in the nation like Jose Cuervo, Templeton Rye whiskey, and Rutini wines.

Key segments

By Rum Type:

White Rum

Light or Gold Rum

Dark Rum

Spiced Rum

Other Rums



By Nature:

Plain Rum

Flavored Rum

Organic Rum

Conventional Rum

Other Categories



By Business Channel:

Business to Business

Hypermarkets or Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retails

Other Sales Channel



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and the Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Rum Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

