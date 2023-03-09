Unified Network Management Market Projected to Hit USD 14.21 Billion at a 19.7% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Unified Network Management Market By Type, By Service By Deployment By End-User - Forecast 2030”, the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 19.7% to attain a valuation of around USD 14.21 Billion by the end of 2030.

Increasingly Stratified Business Environment Needs Drive the Unified Network Management Market

The unified network management market is likely to witness significant revenue growth. Rising demand for centrally managed UNM solutions to reduce IT complexity would drive market growth.

Unified network management solutions help maintain a secure, healthy, and optimized IT network serves, which is crucial for any business to succeed. As businesses grow, their IT network requirements and overhead operation and management costs increase. Unified network management effectively ensures the availability of network resources that users can consume efficiently.

To cope with the growing network needs, expanding businesses buy multiple network management tools that are highly expensive at times. Resultantly, deployments of unified network management systems are growing among businesses to perform various tasks without compromising on functionality and expenses.

With the growing use of smart devices and applications, managing network infrastructure has become a complex task. Therefore, network management has become more important over recent years. Network management functions cover areas such as performance management, configuration management, network security management, and fault management.

Unified Network Management Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 14.21 Billion (2030) Market CAGR during 2022-2030 19.7% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers The Unified network management market growth is a result of a high degree of demand of the requirement of advanced tools in the analytical areas. Also, there is a rapid increase in the populations’ dependency on analytical applications.

This market can meet the cybersecurity requirements, as well as, the wide adoption of advanced analytics, are the major drivers for the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis

The well-established unified network management market appears fragmented due to the presence of several large and small players. These players emphasize innovation and the development of new solutions, which, in turn, fuel the already intensified market competition. The UNM market demonstrates a high growth prospect that attracts several new entrants, further intensifying the market competition.

For instance, on Mar 01, 2023, Huawei released F5G series products and solutions for five industrial digitalization scenarios during Unleashing Green Digital Productivity session held at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023.

F5G is the Fifth-generation fixed network defined by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), dedicated to the shift from Fiber to the Home (FTTH) to Fiber. Green optical communication media can help various industries go green and digital efficiently.

The F5G advanced technologies significantly improve bandwidth, latency, coverage, energy efficiency, intelligence, sensing, visibility, and resilience of networks, enabling industry digitalization and energy saving. For the WAN production network scenario, Huawei released the industry's first end-to-end OSU product portfolio to meet the bandwidth requirements of digital services, supporting unified network management and simplified O&M.

Players leading the unified network management market include Juniper Networks (US), Allot Communication (US), IBM Corporation (US), HP (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Alcatel-Lucent SA (France), Bradford Networks, Inc. (US), Tibco Software (US), Sandvine Inc. (Canada), Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), and Ascom Holdings AG (Switzerland), among others.

Segments

The report is segmented into types, solutions & services, size of organizations, deployments, end-users, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into wired and warless unified network management. The solution segment is sub-segmented into traffic management, application & server management, and others. The service segment is bifurcated into training & support, consultations, and managed & integration services.

The deployment segment is sub-segmented into on-premises and on-cloud premises. The organization size segment is sub-segmented into small & medium-sized organizations and large-sized enterprises. The end-user segment is sub-segmented into communication service providers, managed service providers, cloud service providers, BFSI, healthcare, government, media & entertainment, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Industry Trends

Increasing deployments of unified infrastructures and the rising dependency on analytical applications & cybersecurity requirements create substantial unified network management market demand. Besides, increasing awareness for network simplification through cloud-native management solutions and unified network operating systems that bring together WLAN and SDN capabilities boosts market size.

With the accelerating digital transformation in the defense sector, battlefield environments have become increasingly complex and distributed. Unified network operations enable secure global data exchange and zero-trust security architectures to support complex and distributed battlefield environments.

Rising defense budgets and efforts to unify tactical and enterprise networks substantiate market revenues. Defense sectors worldwide are increasingly deploying UNM solutions designed to simplify the planning and management of tactical networks. Rising security issues and demand for spectrum management boost the unified network management market size.

With centrally managed unified network management, IT can effectively manage a distributed network environment across organization and campus environments. Unified network management also helps them deliver a high-quality user experience within a single architecture orchestrated from one management console. Additionally, the wide adoption of advanced analytics is a major headwind for the growth of the market.

On the other hand, budget constraints in enterprises act as major headwinds. Small-sized enterprises have limited budgets allocated to improve cybersecurity solutions. Budget constraints impede market growth, restricting the adoption of unified network management solutions. Nevertheless, the vast benefits that unified network management solutions provide would support the market's growth throughout the review period.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to retain its dominance over the global unified network management market throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand for cloud-native management capabilities for a unified infrastructure and deployments of centrally managed unified infrastructures to reduce IT complexity.

Besides, increasing awareness of network simplification benefits among organizations and ongoing technological advancements will boost the market size. The presence of notable players and early adoption of IoT and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies drives the regional market growth. The US, backed by rising technological enhancements, accounts for the major contributor to the unified network management market in North America.

