MamaMancini’s Appoints Shirley Romig to Board of Directors

Respected Operations Executive Brings 20+ Years of Digital-First Consumer Experience to the MamaMancini’s Board of Directors

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced the appointment of consumer and digital technology executive Shirley Romig to its Board of Directors.

Shirley brings more than 20 years of operations and public company corporate governance experience to the MamaMancini’s Board of Directors. Shirley most recently served as CEO of Mixo, a startup building a new social commerce platform that simplifies digital food content creation. Since 2019, she has served on the Board of Directors of the public company LOVESAC, an omnichannel home furnishings company, where she Chairs the Nominating & Governance Committee.

Prior to founding Mixo, Shirley was VP, Global Operations East and Canada for LYFT, where she led rideshare and fleet services operations for the eastern United States and Canada. Earlier in her career, she served in senior management positions at leading consumer brands including Equinox Fitness, Hudson’s Bay Company and Saks Incorporated. Shirley also brings significant consulting and financial analysis experience to the board, having began her career in senior roles at consulting and financial services firms such as Publicis Sapient, Pali Capital, Kurt Salmon and Kaiser Associates. She earned an MBA from the Darden Graduate School of Business Administration at the University of Virginia, where she also obtained a Bachelor of Science in Commerce from the McIntire School of Commerce.





Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of MamaMancini’s, said: “I am thrilled to announce the appointment of Shirley to our Board of Directors – bringing over 20 years of experience building and leading public companies through various stages of maturity using digital-first social media strategies. I am also excited to bring in a board member with corporate governance experience at a similarly sized public company. As we continue to evolve and mature as a public company, it is paramount that we further strengthen our board with qualified independent directors that bring diverse perspectives with complementary skill sets. I look forward to working closely with Shirley as we seek to build sustainable, long-term value for our fellow shareholders.”

Shirley Romig added: “MamaMancini’s is incredibly well positioned to serve as a one-stop-shop solutions provider to deli operators, leveraging a strong legacy in Italian foods and recent acquisitions to build a diverse family of brands. I am excited to collaborate with Adam and the board to discover more innovative ways to engage with the modern consumer as the company continues to execute upon its goal of becoming a national deli solutions platform.”

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of prepared foods with over 45,000 product placements in grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from a rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

