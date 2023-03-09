Vegan Hair Care Market Report 2028: A Comprehensive Assessment of Growth Drivers, Challenges, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Competitive Landscape | Xcellent Insights

Pune, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcellent Insights announces the release of the recent report "Vegan Hair Care Market Report 2028: A Comprehensive Assessment of Growth Drivers, Challenges, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Competitive Landscape". The global vegan hair care market size is expected to register a significant revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Key factors such as increasing veganism across the globe, rising problems associated with hair fall and hair loss, growing focus on hair care and personal appearance, and growing popularity of plant-based hair care products are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period. Get Sample PDF Copy of Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, and Chart): https://www.xcellentinsights.com/enquiry/sample/269455

Over years, there has been a rapid increase in the vegan population which has resulted in increasing demand for vegan hair care products too. Eco-conscious people are steadily shifting to chemical and animal cruelty-free products due to rising awareness about animal testing and damage to hair that can happen using synthetic products for long. Vegan hair care products do not contain any chemicals and are 100% animal cruelty-free. These products are made from nourishing, natural ingredients that provide healthier, shinier, and better-managed hair as compared to chemical-based products.

In recent times, rising pollution levels, changing lifestyle patterns, and unhealthy eating habits are steadily hampering hair health. Vegan hair products such as shampoo, hair oil, hair mask, hair gummies, and shampoo bars, are rapidly gaining popularity as these products are less harsh and best suited to promoting healthy hair.

Factors such as increasing consumer awareness about animal cruelty and testing, rising availability of a wide range of vegan hair care products and solutions, rapidly expanding e-commerce sector, and increasing investments for developing more effective hair care products are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

However, high costs of vegan hair care products and low awareness about veganism and vegan hair care are some key factors that can hamper overall market growth during the forecast period.



Vegan Hair Care Industry Recent Developments:

In January 2021, Priyanka Chopra launched her new vegan and sustainable haircare line.

In May 2021, Atulya the highly acclaimed brand of Beacon Bio Life Sciences Private Limited announced the launch of its novel veg keratin and wheat protein range of hair care products including hair shampoo, hair oil, hair mask and hair conditioner.

In August 2022, OrgaGlow announced the launch of GMP-certified and FDA approved vegan skin and hair care products formulated using all plant-derived ingredients such as Ubtan, tea tree.

In January 2023, Geltor, Inc. announced the launch of NuColl, a fermentation-derived vegan collagen for hair smoothness, split end mending, curl definition, frizz and volume control.

Browse complete Report Summary with TOC here: https://www.xcellentinsights.com/reports/vegan-hair-care-market-269455



The global vegan hair care market has been segmented based on type, application, and region:



Market Segment by Type:

Organic

Traditional

Organic Segment To Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The organic segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing. This can be attributed to rising preference for clean, natural products on skin and hair, growing awareness about the benefits of organic vegan products for hair health and volume, rising availability of different vegan hair care products, and increasing investments in research and development activities to cater to rising consumer demand.

Market Segment by Application:

Department Store

E-commerce

Hypermarket

Specialty Store

E-commerce Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

The e-commerce segment is expected to account for largest revenue share between 2023 and 2028. Factors such as rapidly expanding e-commerce sector, changing lifestyle patterns rising preference for online shopping due to enhanced convenience, low and discounted pricing, door-step delivery, and availability of huge selection and variety of products, and increasing number of manufacturers opting for online sales are expected to drive segment revenue growth during the forecast period.



Vegan Hair Care Market Segment by Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E)

North America to Lead In Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period owing to increasing veganism across the region, changing lifestyle preferences, increasing issues with hair fall and hair loss concerns, growing awareness about hair care and personal appeal, and presence of well-known manufacturers. In addition, increasing investments in R&D activities, high spending capacity, and rising availability of various types of vegan hair care products in departmental stores, online platforms, and specialty stores are expected to drive North America market growth during the forecast period.

