Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market to Reach $40.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems estimated at US$14 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 14.4% over the period 2022-2030. Broadband PLC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.8% CAGR and reach US$20.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Narrowband PLC segment is readjusted to a revised 16.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.7% CAGR



The Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.1% and 11.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured)

- ABB Ltd.

- Aclara Technologies LLC

- Amperion, Inc.

- Atmel Corp.

- Billion Electric Co. Ltd.

- Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

- D-link System, Inc.

- Eaton Corp.

- Echelon Corp.

- Elster Group SE

- GE Grid Solutions

- Landis+Gyr AG

- Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

- Microchip Technology, Inc.

- NXP Semiconductor NV

- Power Plus Communications AG

- Qualcomm Atheros, Inc.

- Renesas Electronics Corporation

- Semitech Semiconductor Pte Ltd.

- Siemens AG

- ST&T Electric Corporation

- STMicroelectronics N.V

- Texas Instruments Inc.

- TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

PLC Systems: Enabling Secure & Reliable Data Communication over

Electric Power Lines

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Recent Market Activity

The Ubiquity of Power Lines and Myriad Benefits of Power Line

Communication (PLC) Technology Drive Widespread Adoption

Advantages and Benefits of PLC Summarized

PLC Enables Every Electrical Outlet in a Building to be a

Medium of Communication

Robust Demand from Electric Utilities Worldwide: The

Fundamental Growth Driver

Growing Prominence of Internet of Things (IoT) in Utilities to

Benefit Penetration

IEC 62488-2:2017 for PLC Systems for Power Utility Applications

Global Market Outlook

Developed Countries Dominate, while Emerging Economies

Spearhead Market Growth

Competitive Landscape

Select Innovative PLC Systems & Solutions

OPoLiCom: Optimized Powerline Communication System

Cool Phoenix 3: Flexible Powerline Modem Solution

Connect it! : Powerline Communication Solution Kit

Hybrii-LB GV7013LB: SoC Equipped with Wideband (WB) PLC

Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Limited (Switzerland)

Aclara Technologies LLC (USA)

Amperion, Inc. (USA)

Atmel Corp. (USA)

Billion Electric Co. Ltd (Taiwan)

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (USA)

D-link System, Inc. (Taiwan)

Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland)

Echelon Corporation (USA)

Elster Group SE (Germany)

GE Grid Solutions (USA)

I2SE GmbH (Germany)

Landis+Gyr AG (Switzerland)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (Bermuda)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (USA)

Microchip Technology, Inc. (USA)

NXP Semiconductor NV (Netherlands)

Power Plus Communications AG (Germany)

Qualcomm Atheros, Inc. (USA)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Semitech Semiconductor Pte Ltd. (Australia)

Semtech Corporation (USA)

STMicroelectronics N.V (Switzerland)

ST&T Electric Corporation (Taiwan)

Texas Instruments Inc. (USA)

TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Yamar Electronics Ltd. (Israel)

Yitran Technologies Ltd. (Israel)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Smart Grid Investments Focused on Cleaner and Smarter

Future of Energy Delivery Drives Strong Demand for PLC Systems

Smart Grid Landscape: List of Components & Systems for Power T

&D Infrastructure, Communication Network, and Computing

Platform

PLC Smart Grid Access System

Communication Services and Grid Management

Internet Access

Prevention of Electricity Theft

Electric Vehicle Management and Distribution Automation

PLC Systems to Deliver Tangible Benefits of Smart Grid and

Smart Metering

PLC: The Preferred Communication Technology for Integration of

Electric Vehicles with the Smart Grid

Need for Delivering More Proactive and Predictive Services

Drives Demand for PLC based Advanced Metering Infrastructure

PLC Technology Competes with RF and WMT in the Booming Smart

Electricity Meters Market

Non-Technical Energy Loss during Distribution Drives Demand for

PLC-Based AMR

PLC Support to Functional Areas beyond AMI

Steady Proliferation of PLC Technology in Connected Outdoor

Lighting Benefit Market Expansion

Advantages of PLC Technology in Street Lamp Nodes Connected

through Electric Network

Connectivity and Control

Integrated SoCs

Open Standards

Surging Popularity of Smart Cities and Smart Homes of the

Future Necessitates Seamless PLC-Based Remote Management

PLC Technology Enable Effective Control and Monitoring of

Connected Homes

PLC Solutions Enable Hassle-Free and Cost Effective Home Area

Networking

The Urgent Need to Bridge the Digital Divide between Urban and

Rural Areas Boosts Demand for Broadband over Power Line (BPL)

Key Issues and Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of BPL

Systems

PLCC Technology: Vital for Ensuring Reliability of Power

Generation, Transmission and Distribution Networks

Power Line Carriers and Power Line Communications

Increasing Focus on Applications of PLC over DC Lines Bodes

Well for the Market

Power Line Communications: An Emerging Tool for Delivering

Tele-Healthcare

PLC Based Power Systems Aid in Reducing Downtime in Datacenters



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power

Line Communication (PLC) Systems by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Power Line Communication

(PLC) Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Broadband PLC by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Broadband PLC by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Narrowband PLC by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Narrowband PLC by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecommunication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Telecommunication by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Distribution by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Power Distribution by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 21: World Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2023 (E)

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power

Line Communication (PLC) Systems by Type - Broadband PLC and

Narrowband PLC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA 8-Year Perspective for Power Line Communication

(PLC) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Broadband PLC and Narrowband PLC for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power

Line Communication (PLC) Systems by Application - Commercial,

Residential, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Telecommunication, Power

Distribution and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 25: USA 8-Year Perspective for Power Line Communication

(PLC) Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial, Residential, Automotive, Oil & Gas,

Telecommunication, Power Distribution and Other Applications

for the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems by Type - Broadband PLC

and Narrowband PLC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Power Line

Communication (PLC) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Broadband PLC and Narrowband PLC for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems by Application -

Commercial, Residential, Automotive, Oil & Gas,

Telecommunication, Power Distribution and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Power Line

Communication (PLC) Systems by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial, Residential,

Automotive, Oil & Gas, Telecommunication, Power Distribution

and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2023 (E)

Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems by Type - Broadband PLC

and Narrowband PLC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Power Line Communication

(PLC) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Broadband PLC and Narrowband PLC for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems by Application -

Commercial, Residential, Automotive, Oil & Gas,

Telecommunication, Power Distribution and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Power Line Communication

(PLC) Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial, Residential, Automotive, Oil & Gas,

Telecommunication, Power Distribution and Other Applications

for the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2023 (E)

Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems by Type - Broadband PLC

and Narrowband PLC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: China 8-Year Perspective for Power Line Communication

(PLC) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Broadband PLC and Narrowband PLC for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 36: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems by Application -

Commercial, Residential, Automotive, Oil & Gas,

Telecommunication, Power Distribution and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: China 8-Year Perspective for Power Line Communication

(PLC) Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial, Residential, Automotive, Oil & Gas,

Telecommunication, Power Distribution and Other Applications

for the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2023 (E)

Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Power Line

Communication (PLC) Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems by Type - Broadband PLC

and Narrowband PLC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Power Line

Communication (PLC) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Broadband PLC and Narrowband PLC for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems by Application -

Commercial, Residential, Automotive, Oil & Gas,

Telecommunication, Power Distribution and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Power Line

Communication (PLC) Systems by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial, Residential,

Automotive, Oil & Gas, Telecommunication, Power Distribution

and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2023 (E)

Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems by Type - Broadband PLC

and Narrowband PLC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: France 8-Year Perspective for Power Line

Communication (PLC) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Broadband PLC and Narrowband PLC for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 46: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems by Application -

Commercial, Residential, Automotive, Oil & Gas,

Telecommunication, Power Distribution and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: France 8-Year Perspective for Power Line

Communication (PLC) Systems by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial, Residential,

Automotive, Oil & Gas, Telecommunication, Power Distribution

and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2023 (E)

Table 48: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems by Type - Broadband PLC

and Narrowband PLC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Power Line

Communication (PLC) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Broadband PLC and Narrowband PLC for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 50: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems by Application -

Commercial, Residential, Automotive, Oil & Gas,

Telecommunication, Power Distribution and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Power Line

Communication (PLC) Systems by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial, Residential,

Automotive, Oil & Gas, Telecommunication, Power Distribution

and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems by Type - Broadband PLC

and Narrowband PLC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Power Line Communication

(PLC) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Broadband PLC and Narrowband PLC for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 54: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems by Application -

Commercial, Residential, Automotive, Oil & Gas,

Telecommunication, Power Distribution and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Power Line Communication

(PLC) Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial, Residential, Automotive, Oil & Gas,

Telecommunication, Power Distribution and Other Applications

for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power

Line Communication (PLC) Systems by Type - Broadband PLC and

Narrowband PLC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: UK 8-Year Perspective for Power Line Communication

(PLC) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Broadband PLC and Narrowband PLC for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 58: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power

Line Communication (PLC) Systems by Application - Commercial,

Residential, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Telecommunication, Power

Distribution and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 59: UK 8-Year Perspective for Power Line Communication

(PLC) Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial, Residential, Automotive, Oil & Gas,

Telecommunication, Power Distribution and Other Applications

for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems by Type - Broadband

PLC and Narrowband PLC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Power Line

Communication (PLC) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Broadband PLC and Narrowband PLC for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems by Application -

Commercial, Residential, Automotive, Oil & Gas,

Telecommunication, Power Distribution and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Power Line

Communication (PLC) Systems by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial, Residential,

Automotive, Oil & Gas, Telecommunication, Power Distribution

and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific

for 2023 (E)

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems by Type - Broadband

PLC and Narrowband PLC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Power Line

Communication (PLC) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Broadband PLC and Narrowband PLC for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems by Application -

Commercial, Residential, Automotive, Oil & Gas,

Telecommunication, Power Distribution and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Power Line

Communication (PLC) Systems by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial, Residential,

Automotive, Oil & Gas, Telecommunication, Power Distribution

and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems by Type - Broadband

PLC and Narrowband PLC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Power Line

Communication (PLC) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Broadband PLC and Narrowband PLC for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 70: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems by Application -

Commercial, Residential, Automotive, Oil & Gas,

Telecommunication, Power Distribution and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Power Line

Communication (PLC) Systems by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial, Residential,

Automotive, Oil & Gas, Telecommunication, Power Distribution

and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

