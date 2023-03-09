New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03283191/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market to Reach $40.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems estimated at US$14 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 14.4% over the period 2022-2030. Broadband PLC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.8% CAGR and reach US$20.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Narrowband PLC segment is readjusted to a revised 16.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.7% CAGR
The Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.1% and 11.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
PLC Systems: Enabling Secure & Reliable Data Communication over
Electric Power Lines
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Recent Market Activity
The Ubiquity of Power Lines and Myriad Benefits of Power Line
Communication (PLC) Technology Drive Widespread Adoption
Advantages and Benefits of PLC Summarized
PLC Enables Every Electrical Outlet in a Building to be a
Medium of Communication
Robust Demand from Electric Utilities Worldwide: The
Fundamental Growth Driver
Growing Prominence of Internet of Things (IoT) in Utilities to
Benefit Penetration
IEC 62488-2:2017 for PLC Systems for Power Utility Applications
Global Market Outlook
Developed Countries Dominate, while Emerging Economies
Spearhead Market Growth
Competitive Landscape
Select Innovative PLC Systems & Solutions
OPoLiCom: Optimized Powerline Communication System
Cool Phoenix 3: Flexible Powerline Modem Solution
Connect it! : Powerline Communication Solution Kit
Hybrii-LB GV7013LB: SoC Equipped with Wideband (WB) PLC
Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Limited (Switzerland)
Aclara Technologies LLC (USA)
Amperion, Inc. (USA)
Atmel Corp. (USA)
Billion Electric Co. Ltd (Taiwan)
Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (USA)
D-link System, Inc. (Taiwan)
Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland)
Echelon Corporation (USA)
Elster Group SE (Germany)
GE Grid Solutions (USA)
I2SE GmbH (Germany)
Landis+Gyr AG (Switzerland)
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (Bermuda)
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (USA)
Microchip Technology, Inc. (USA)
NXP Semiconductor NV (Netherlands)
Power Plus Communications AG (Germany)
Qualcomm Atheros, Inc. (USA)
Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Semitech Semiconductor Pte Ltd. (Australia)
Semtech Corporation (USA)
STMicroelectronics N.V (Switzerland)
ST&T Electric Corporation (Taiwan)
Texas Instruments Inc. (USA)
TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
Yamar Electronics Ltd. (Israel)
Yitran Technologies Ltd. (Israel)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Smart Grid Investments Focused on Cleaner and Smarter
Future of Energy Delivery Drives Strong Demand for PLC Systems
Smart Grid Landscape: List of Components & Systems for Power T
&D Infrastructure, Communication Network, and Computing
Platform
PLC Smart Grid Access System
Communication Services and Grid Management
Internet Access
Prevention of Electricity Theft
Electric Vehicle Management and Distribution Automation
PLC Systems to Deliver Tangible Benefits of Smart Grid and
Smart Metering
PLC: The Preferred Communication Technology for Integration of
Electric Vehicles with the Smart Grid
Need for Delivering More Proactive and Predictive Services
Drives Demand for PLC based Advanced Metering Infrastructure
PLC Technology Competes with RF and WMT in the Booming Smart
Electricity Meters Market
Non-Technical Energy Loss during Distribution Drives Demand for
PLC-Based AMR
PLC Support to Functional Areas beyond AMI
Steady Proliferation of PLC Technology in Connected Outdoor
Lighting Benefit Market Expansion
Advantages of PLC Technology in Street Lamp Nodes Connected
through Electric Network
Connectivity and Control
Integrated SoCs
Open Standards
Surging Popularity of Smart Cities and Smart Homes of the
Future Necessitates Seamless PLC-Based Remote Management
PLC Technology Enable Effective Control and Monitoring of
Connected Homes
PLC Solutions Enable Hassle-Free and Cost Effective Home Area
Networking
The Urgent Need to Bridge the Digital Divide between Urban and
Rural Areas Boosts Demand for Broadband over Power Line (BPL)
Key Issues and Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of BPL
Systems
PLCC Technology: Vital for Ensuring Reliability of Power
Generation, Transmission and Distribution Networks
Power Line Carriers and Power Line Communications
Increasing Focus on Applications of PLC over DC Lines Bodes
Well for the Market
Power Line Communications: An Emerging Tool for Delivering
Tele-Healthcare
PLC Based Power Systems Aid in Reducing Downtime in Datacenters
