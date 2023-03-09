Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Size and Share [2023-2030] | Industry Revenue, Key Players, Demand and Global Outlook Report

Pune, India, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ceramic matrix composites market size is growing due to the rise in demand for these composites from various industries, globally. The market is driven by the increasing demand for lightweight, high-performance materials that can withstand high temperatures and harsh environments. They offer excellent properties such as high strength-to-weight ratios, high stiffness, high-temperature resistance, and improved wear and corrosion resistance.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled "Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Size, Share, Outlook, and Forecast, 2023-2030.

The ceramic matrix composites market refers to the global market for composites made of ceramic matrix and fiber reinforcements, used in a range of applications across industries such as aerospace, defense, automotive, energy, and others.

The market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft and high-performance engines in the aerospace and defense industries. They are increasingly being used in the manufacturing of components such as turbine blades, heat exchangers, and other critical components in aircraft and engines.

List of Key Companies Operating in the Ceramic Matrix Composites Market:

3M Company

COI Ceramics Inc.

Coorstek Inc.

General Electric Company

Kyocera Corporation

Lancer Systems LP

SGL Carbon Company

Ultramet Inc.

Ube Industries Ltd.

Rolls Royce

CFC carbon

Axiom materials

Market Scope:

The market scope also includes the analysis of various factors such as market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The market drivers include the increasing demand for lightweight, high-performance materials that can withstand high temperatures and harsh environments, while the restraints include the high cost of production and lack of standardization in manufacturing processes.

The market scope also covers the analysis of the market based on geographic regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for lightweight materials in the aerospace, defense, and automotive industries. The region is home to some of the largest aircraft and automobile manufacturers, driving the demand for the industry.

Overall, the ceramic matrix composites market scope includes a comprehensive analysis of the market size, growth, and opportunities across industries and geographic regions.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Silicon Carbide Reinforced Silicon Carbide (SIC/SIC)

Carbon Reinforced Carbon (C/C)

Oxide-Oxide (OX/OX)

Silicon Carbide and Carbon (SIC/C)

By End-use

Defence & Aerospace

Automotive

Energy & Power

Industrial

Other

Overall, the ceramic matrix composites industry is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for lightweight, high-performance materials in various industries. Technological advancements and innovations in the manufacturing process are expected to further boost market growth. However, the high cost of production and lack of standardization in manufacturing processes may hinder market growth.

Drivers:

Lightweight and high-performance properties of ceramic matrix composites are driving their adoption across industries such as aerospace, defense, automotive, energy, and others. CMCs offer high strength-to-weight ratios, high stiffness, high-temperature resistance, and improved wear and corrosion resistance, making them ideal for use in harsh environments.

Increasing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft and high-performance engines in the aerospace and defense industries is driving the demand. They are being used in the manufacturing of components such as turbine blades, heat exchangers, and other critical components in aircraft and engines. The automotive industry is also driving the demand for a lightweight alternative to metals, which can improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. They are being used in the manufacturing of components such as brake systems, engine parts, and exhaust systems.

Restraints:

The high cost of production is a major restraint for the ceramic matrix composites market. The manufacturing process for CMCs is complex and requires high levels of precision, resulting in high production costs.

Lack of standardization in manufacturing processes is also a major restraint for the market. The absence of standardized processes can result in variability in the quality and properties of the final product, making it difficult to ensure consistency and reliability. Technical challenges such as low fracture toughness and low impact resistance can limit the use of in certain applications, such as those that require impact resistance or ductility.

Regional Analysis:

The global ceramic matrix composites market can be segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America:

The North American ceramic matrix composites market is expected to witness significant growth due to the presence of major aerospace and defense manufacturers in the region.

The U.S. is the largest consumer of ceramic matrix composites in North America, with the increasing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft and engines driving the market growth.

The U.S. Air Force has been investing in the development for use in aircraft engines and other critical components, which is expected to further drive the market growth.

Europe:

The European ceramic matrix composites market is driven by the increasing demand for lightweight materials in the aerospace, defense, and automotive industries.

Countries such as Germany, France, and the UK are major consumers in the region, with major aircraft and automobile manufacturers driving the demand for lightweight materials.

The European market is also driven by the increasing focus on reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency, which is driving the adoption of lightweight materials.

Asia-Pacific:

The Asia-Pacific ceramic matrix composites market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industries.

The region is home to some of the largest aircraft and automobile manufacturers, driving the demand.

The increasing focus on reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency is also driving the demand in the region.

Rest of the World:

The Rest of the World market is driven by the increasing demand for lightweight materials in the aerospace, defense, and automotive industries.

Countries such as Brazil and South Africa are expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for lightweight materials in the aerospace and defense industries.

The increasing focus on renewable energy and the adoption of high-temperature materials in the energy sector is also expected to drive the demand in the region.

