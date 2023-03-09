Global Smart Trash Bins Market Size/Share Value Will Exceed USD 1,345.30 Million by 2032, With 14.6% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Smart Trash Bins Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Capacity (8 to 13 Gallon, 14 to 23 Gallon, and Above 23 Gallon); By Price; By Shape; By Application; By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global smart trash bins market size & share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 346.29 Million in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 1,345.30 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of around 14.6% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Smart Trash Bins? How Big is Smart Trash Bins Market Size & Share?

Overview

Smart trash bins are intelligent waste management systems. They have wireless ultrasonic fill level sensors embedded inside, which detect how the full bin is, and then through IoT, this data is sent to cloud-based monitoring and analytics platform. The rapidly rising demand for smart trash bins market can be attributed to the fact that they help reduce the number of waste collections needed by up to 80% resulting in less manpower, emissions, fuel use, and traffic congestion.

These touchless trash bins are sensor-based and are capable of operating without making any physical contact. The market formulated estimates of the market sizing and forecasts for automatically operated touchless garbage bins. Surging demand for efficient waste disposal and smart waste management is one of the key trends stimulating the market's growth.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Ausko Pte.

BIN-e Corporation

BioEnable Technologies

EKO Limited

Enevo Oy Corporation

Ecube Labs Limited

Garbi Co.

Honey- Can -Do International

Home Depot Corporation

iTouchless Housewares & Products

Nine Stars Group

Spectrum Brands

Simplehuman Corporation

Smartbin

SmartTrash

The Home Depot

Key factors driving market growth

Efforts by the government to adopt touchless trash cans to push the market

With public welfare organizations, local government bodies, and other concerned regulatory boards increasingly undertaking initiatives to ensure cleaner surroundings in urban areas, manufacturers of smart trash bins are escalating their efforts to boost the adoption of their offerings. The smart trash bins market size is expanding as initiatives and efforts led by the government and product manufacturers are encouraging the residential population to adopt touchless trash cans in day-to-day waste disposable activities.

The convenience offered by the automatic disposal of sanitary waste in hospitals and clinics is projected to bolster the adoption of smart trash bins in the commercial sector. Smart trash bins market sales are soaring as hotels and restaurants are increasingly deploying automatic garbage cans, especially in washrooms, as part of their efforts to offer attractive services to customers.

Recent trends influencing the market

Emerging countries are in favor of smart technology to drive the market

Consumers are influenced to choose smart trash bins as their understanding increases for technology-enabled garbage bins. Emerging countries globally are in favor of smart technology to implement in major cities to meet smart city project initiatives that can certainly increase the need for smart garbage bins. End users regard these systems as effective since they provide benefits in terms of time-saving, infrastructure reduction, and reduction in operating expenses by up to 30%.

To promote a healthy and hygienic environment, smart cans are currently installed in washrooms at public locations such as metro stations, airports, bus stops, and shopping malls. These widespread end-use applications are expected to bolster market growth in the forecast period.

Segmentation assessment

The online segment is expected to witness the fastest growth

Based on the distribution channel, the online segment is expected to witness the fastest growth. Smart trash bins market demand is on the rise due to online platforms offering more possibilities for clients to go through and choose the type of smart garbage bin they want, which is a terrific approach to market any product, including smart trash cans.

The residential segment accounted for the highest market share

Based on application, the residential segment accounted for the highest market share. Smart trash bins market trends include creating smart cities and the demand for smart waste management. The commercial market for smart trash bins has been impacted by considerations such as the price of a smart garbage bin and extra maintenance cost compared to minimal pricing and nearly zero maintenance cost.

Smart Trash Bins Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 1,345.30 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 395.85 Million Expected CAGR Growth 14.6% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Ausko Pte Ltd., BIN-e Corporation, BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd., EKO Limited, Enevo Oy Corporation, Ecube Labs Limited, Garbi Co., Inc., Honey- Can -Do International, Inc., Home Depot Corporation, iTouchless Housewares & Products, Inc., Modernhome and HANGSHAU Houseware Co., Ltd., Nine Stars Group Inc., Spectrum Brands Inc., Simplehuman Corporation, Smartbin Pvt. Ltd., SmartTrash Inc., and The Home Depot Inc. Segments Covered By Capacity, By Price, By Shape, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Increasing efforts by regulatory bodies to maintain cleaner urban environments to propel the North American market

North America held the largest smart trash bins market share because manufacturers of touchless waste bins are intensifying their efforts to increase the acceptance of their products as public welfare organizations, local government bodies, and other concerned regulatory boards are increasingly taking action to maintain cleaner environments in urban areas.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the worldwide market. Globally, developing nations are supporting smart technology in their important cities to support smart city project initiatives, which are projected to boost demand for smart garbage cans.

Browse the Detail Report “Smart Trash Bins Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Capacity (8 to 13 Gallon, 14 to 23 Gallon, and Above 23 Gallon); By Price; By Shape; By Application; By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/smart-trash-bins-market

Recent Developments

In December 2022, Mendel University (MENDELU) in Brno researchers created "smart bins" tailored to the unique requirements of cities, governments, and businesses. The ability to be GPS-tracked and report on fires are a few of the desired characteristics. A demo model of a smart garbage bin that uses sensors to detect when it is full and needs to be emptied can alert the operator who is currently installed in the lab.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the smart trash bins market report based on capacity, price, shape, application, distribution channel, and region:

By Capacity Outlook

8 to 13-gallon

14 to 23-gallon

Above 23 Gallon

By Price Outlook

Low

Medium

High

By Shape Outlook

Oval

Rectangular

Round

By Application Outlook

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Online

Offline

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

