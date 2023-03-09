Recovery Centers of America Acquires Adolescent & Young Adult Advocates Program Serving Greater Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA), a healthcare network of substance use disorder treatment facilities on the East Coast and in the Midwest, today announced the acquisition of Adolescent & Young Adult Advocates, a comprehensive outpatient treatment program for substance use disorder (SUD), anxiety, depression and other mental health issues, serving Greater Philadelphia youth and young adults ages 14-26.

Based in the Philadelphia suburb of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, the new outpatient treatment program is now named Adolescent & Young Adult Advocates, Recovery Centers of America.

“We are pleased to welcome Adolescent & Young Adult Advocates, Recovery Centers of America to our family of offerings, serving as an important outpatient resource for young people and their families in the Philadelphia area,” said Troy Brindle, Chief Executive Officer of RCA’s Outpatient Services. “We are highly focused on using outpatient programming to help adolescents, as we recognize that early substance use correlates with addiction issues later in life, and that the most significant increases in destructive behavior routinely occur among older teens and young adults.”

About 2.08 million, or 8.33%, of 12- to 17-year-olds nationwide reported using drugs in the previous month, according to a 2018/2019 survey by the Center for Behavioral Health Statistics and Quality’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Reported use of illicit drugs remained steady or significantly below pre-pandemic levels in 2022, but still was alarming for youth of all grades, with 11% of eighth graders, 21.5% of 10th graders, and 32.6% of 12th graders reporting illicit drug use in the past year, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Operating since 2005, Adolescent & Young Adult Advocates was founded by Executive Director Patricia McAndrews, LPC/CAADC. McAndrews has dedicated her career to helping people – particularly young adults – overcome SUD. In 1984, she set up the DUI system for Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, and two years later started the Rehab After School program. She’s also worked closely with local universities on education and awareness, and was featured in the multimedia training publication “Reaching Teens,” produced by the American Pediatric Association. McAndrews is now Vice President of Adolescent and Young Adults for Recovery Centers of America.

“For nearly two decades, Adolescent & Young Adult Advocates has worked tirelessly helping Philadelphia-area youths overcome obstacles to become successful, productive adults,” said McAndrews. “In joining forces with Recovery Centers of America, we are excited to be part of this highly successful addiction treatment organization that puts patients and their families first. This new platform gives us the bandwidth to reach and help more local youths struggling with substance use disorder.”

Adolescent & Young Adult Advocates, Recovery Centers of America will offer individual, group and family sessions in general outpatient and intensive outpatient programs for young adults aged 14-26.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America is dedicated to helping patients achieve a life of recovery through evidence-based alcohol and drug addiction treatment, as well as treatment for mental health disorders. RCA has 10 inpatient facilities in Earleville and Waldorf (near Washington D.C.), Maryland, Danvers and Westminster, Massachusetts; Devon (near Philadelphia), and Monroeville (near Pittsburgh), Pennsylvania; South Amboy and Mays Landing, NJ; St. Charles, Illinois (outside of Chicago), and Indianapolis, Indiana. A full spectrum of outpatient treatment is also provided at many of these facilities. Patients can obtain immediate substance use disorder care and mental health treatment by calling 1-844-5-RCA-NOW (844-572-2669) with complimentary transportation provided in most cases. For the third year, RCA is recognized as having multiple sites atop Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Best Addiction Centers rankings for excellence.