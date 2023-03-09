Medium Chain Triglycerides Market to Generate $3.0 Billion by 2031 : Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global medium-chain triglycerides market was estimated at $1.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $3.0 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.6 Billion Market Size in 2031 $3.0 Billion CAGR 6.6% No. of Pages in Report 320 Segments Covered Type, Source, Application, and Region. Drivers Rising health concerns about dietary supplements Increasing demand for a variety of medium-chain triglycerides products such as food, medical, and others Restraints Weight loss supplements have recently received negative attention due to their link to serious illnesses and injuries Weight loss supplements, like other supplements, can have negative side effects such as increased heart rate, high blood pressure, diarrhea, kidney problems, insomnia, liver damage, and rectal bleeding. They also interact with some prescription and over-the-counter medications Opportunities Increase in R&D activities

As people became more concerned about their immunity, they were driven toward buying more branded and private label health products to boost their low immunity power, positively impacting the global medium chain triglycerides market.

This drift has continued to persist post-pandemic as well.

The global medium-chain triglycerides market is analyzed across type, source, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By type, the caprylic acid segment held the highest share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global medium-chain triglycerides market revenue. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.2% throughout the forecast period. The capric acid, lauric acid, and caproic acid segments are also discussed throughout the study.

By source, the coconut oil segment contributed to around two-fifths of the global medium-chain triglycerides market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 7.2% throughout the forecast period. The palm kernel oil segment is also discussed in the report.

By application, the dietary supplements segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating around one-third of the global medium-chain triglycerides market revenue. The pharmaceuticals segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The food & beverages and beauty & personal care products segments are also analyzed through the study.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global medium-chain triglycerides market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global medium-chain triglycerides market report include Lonza Group Ltd., Croda International Plc, Emery Oleochemicals, Wilmar International Ltd., Stepan Company, Sternchemie GmbH & Co. KG, DuPont, BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and P&G Chemicals. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

