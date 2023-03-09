Cancer Biomarkers Market to Accrue $34.85 Billion, by 2028 - Global Analysis by Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Leukemia, Bladder Cancer)

New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, " Cancer Biomarkers Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Biomarker Type (Protein Biomarkers, Genetic Biomarkers, and Others), Profiling Technology (Omics Technologies, Imaging Technologies, Immunoassays, Cytogenetics, and Bioinformatics), Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Leukemia, Bladder Cancer, and Others), and Application (Prognostics, Diagnostics, Research and Development, and Others)" the global cancer biomarkers market growth is fuelled by increasing cancer prevalence across the globe, new product launches and FDA approvals, and technological advancement has enabled many potential biomarkers and renewed in developing new biomarkers.





Download PDF Brochure at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPBT00002663







Global Cancer Biomarkers Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in US$ 18.43 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 34.85 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 193 No. of Tables 118 No. of Charts & Figures 78 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Biomarker Type, Profiling Technology, Cancer Type, and Application





Global Cancer Biomarkers Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN, bioMérieux Inc, Creative Diagnostics, Hologic Inc, Myriad Genetic Inc, and Quest Diagnostics are among the leading companies operating in the global cancer biomarkers market. These players focus on expanding and diversifying their market presence and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In August 2019 , F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd. received first FDA approval for treatment designed to target ROS1 and NTRK that also shows response in cancer spread to the brain. To identify people who are eligible for treatment with Rozlytrek, biomarker testing for ROS1 in NSCLC and NTRK gene fusions is the only way.

In May 2019 , Roche launched VENTANA ROS1 (SP384) Rabbit Monoclonal Primary Antibody, an in vitro diagnostic ROS1 immunohistochemistry (IHC) assay. The launch has enabled the company offer better innovative products in the market.

In May 2019 , Qiagen collaborated with Inovio's immunotherapy. The collaboration was done to codevelop a diagnostic test to identify patients most likely to respond to VGX-3100, Inovio's immunotherapy to treat advanced cervical dysplasia associated with the human papillomavirus virus (HPV).

In April 2019 , Roche launched new VENTANA HER2 Dual ISH companion diagnostic test for breast and gastric cancer patients.

In March 2019 , Roche received approval for VENTANA PD-L1 (SP142) Assay as a companion diagnostics to identify triple-negative breast cancer.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPBT00002663







New Product Launches and FDA Approvals along with Technological Advancements to Drive the Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Growth:

Market players are manufacturing a wide range of cancer biomarkers that offer maximum advantages and early diagnosis. In May 2019, QIAGEN launched its first FDA-approved companion diagnostic for PIK3CA biomarkers to enhance precision medicine in breast cancer. PIK3CA Kit, the [PB1] first companion diagnostic assay, is used in any cancer indication to detect activating mutations in PIK3CA gene. Additionally, it is the first FDA-approved assay as guiding treatment decisions in breast cancer utilizing plasma specimens as a liquid biopsy which is expected to support the growth of cancer biomarker market.

Moreover, in November 2017, Roche launched DISCOVERY [PB2] Teal HRP chromogen detection kit to improve tissue-based cancer research. This newest addition to the collection of modular-based detection kits can identify and profile biomarkers and cell populations in the tissue-based study.

Furthermore, in January 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a new assay of Oncomine TCR Beta-SR. It is a new solution of next-generation sequencing (NGS) research of immuno-oncology intended to characterize T-cell clonality in the tumor microenvironment, which is a keyway to identify possible biomarkers associated with immune response.

Additionally, recent advances in cancer immunotherapies have emerged in long-lasting clinical responses in patients. Cancer immunotherapies are rapidly replacing traditional treatment standards and expanding the therapeutic landscape for cancer patients. Researchers are focused on finding molecules in the blood that can signal the appearance of cancers. For the diagnosis of ovarian and prostate cancers, the cancer antigen (CA)125 and prostate-specific antigen (PSA) are used alongside other tests.

Additionally, advancements in high-throughput omics technologies, including genomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, and metabolomics, accelerated the pace of biomarker discovery. Recently, the concept of identifying circulating tumor DNA through a liquid biopsy has moved to clinical reality. The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) reconvened biomarker for an Immune Task Force to review the state-of-the-art technologies, identify current hurdlers, and make recommendations for the field. Therefore, recent technological advancement has enabled many potential biomarkers and renewed in developing new biomarkers and drive the growth of cancer biomarkers market.





Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPBT00002663







Global Cancer Biomarkers Market: Segmental Overview

Based on biomarker type , the cancer biomarkers market is segmented into genetic biomarkers, protein biomarkers, and others. The protein biomarker segment held the largest share of the market in 2018 and is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during 2019–2027.

Based on profiling technology , the cancer biomarkers market is segmented into omics technologies, imaging technologies, immunoassays, cytogenetics, and bioinformatics. In 2018, the omics technologies segment held the largest share of the market. Also, the same segment is expected to register the CAGR of 12.1% from 2019 to 2027.

Based on cancer type , the cancer biomarkers market is segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, leukemia, bladder cancer, and others. In 2018, the other cancer segment held the largest share of the market. However, the lung cancer segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years owing to the cost effectiveness of the technique.

Based on application , the cancer biomarkers market is segmented into diagnostics, research and development, prognostics, and others. In 2018, the prognostics segment held the largest share of the market. In addition, the same segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.





Global Cancer Biomarkers Market – Regional Overview:

In 2018, North America dominated the cancer biomarkers market. The US holds the largest share of the market in the region. The rising prevalence of cancer is expected to drive the market growth in the US during the forecast period. As per the American Cancer Society, in 2019, ~1,762,450 new cases of cancer were reported in the country. Common cancers are breast cancer, lung and bronchus cancer, colon and rectum cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma cancer, and liver cancer. Moreover, as per the National Cancer Institute, ~1,735,350 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the country in 2018. Furthermore, in 2019, ~268,600 new invasive breast cancer incidence were diagnosed in women in the country. Additionally, according to the data published by a Cancer Journal for Clinicians, 1,688,780 new cancer cases were reported in the US in 2017. The prevalence of cancer is increasing in the country at an alarming rate, which propels the demand for cancer diagnosis.

The government initiatives have been bolstering the cancer biomarker market growth in recent years. The majority of the National Cancer Institute (NCI’s) funding supports investigator-started science. The institute also finances for many research initiatives to facilitate and support research on particular issues of significance to the cancer research enterprise. The RAS Initiative started in 2013 explores advanced methods for attacking the proteins encoded by mutant forms of RAS genes and makes new therapies for RAS-related cancers.





Buy Premium Copy of Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPBT00002663











Browse other research published by The Insight Partners:

Global Biomarkers Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Efficacy Biomarkers, Safety Biomarkers, Validation Biomarkers); Products (Software, Services, Consumables); Disease Type (Cancer, Neurological Disease, Immunological Disease, Cardiovascular, others); Application (Drug Discovery, Personalized Medicine, Diagnostic Development, Disease Risk Assessment, Others)

Global Sepsis Biomarkers Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Urine Biomarkers, Blood Biomarkers); Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Personalized Medicine, Others) and Geography

Global Neurological Biomarker Market Size Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Proteomics Biomarker, Genomics Biomarker, Metabolomics Biomarker, Imaging Biomarker, Others); Application (Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Schizophrenia, Huntington's Disease, Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Others); End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Clinical Diagnostics, Research Organizations); and Geography

Global Biomarker Technologies Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Instruments, Assay and Reagents, and Consumables); Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), Immunoassay, and Others); Indication (Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Autoimmune Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, and Others); Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostics, and Personalized Medicine), and Geography

Global Vocal Biomarkers Market Size Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Type ( Amplitude, Error rate, Frequency, Vocal rise or fall time, Voice tremor, Pitch, Others); Indication ( Psychiatric disorders, Neurological disorders, Respiratory disorders, Cardiovascular disorders, Traumatic brain injury (TBI), Others); End User ( Hospitals and Clinics, Research Institutes Others) and Geography

Global Skin Cancer Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Cancer Type (Melanoma, Non-melanoma); Type (Diagnosis , Therapeutics), and geography

Global Cancer Cachexia Market Size Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Therapeutics (Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies, Others); Mechanism of Action (Appetite Stimulators, Weight Loss Stabilizers, Others); Distribution Channel (Hospital Stores, Retail Pharmacy Store, Online Pharmacy) and Geography

Global Lung Cancer Market Size Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Diagnostic (Test, Technology); Therapeutic (Disease Type, Molecule Type)

Global Colorectal Cancer Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Modality (Diagnosis Type, Therapy Type, and Imaging Type) and End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic & Research Laboratories)

Global Cancer Vaccines Market Size Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Technology (Dendritic Cells Cancer Vaccines, Recombinant Cancer Vaccines, Antigen Cancer Vaccines, Whole Cell Cancer Vaccines and Viral Vector Cancer Vaccines), Type (Preventive Cancer Vaccines and Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines), Indication (Cervical Cancer, Prostate Cancer and Other Indications), End User (Pediatrics and Adults) and Geography

Global Skin Cancer Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Cancer Type (Melanoma, Non-melanoma); Type (Diagnosis , Therapeutics), and geography

Global Breast Cancer Screening Market Size Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Test Type (Blood Marker tests, Imaging Test, Genetic Test, Immunohistochemistry Test); End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Cancer Institutes, Research Laboratories), and Geography

Global Precision Cancer Imaging Market Size Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Type (Bipolar EleMagnetic Resonance Imagingctrosurgical Devices, Nuclear Imaging, Ultrasound Imaging); End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research Centers, Others)









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: