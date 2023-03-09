New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Truck Bed Accessories Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Sales Channel And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428236/?utm_source=GNW

U.S. Truck Bed Accessories Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Bedliner, Storage System, Toolbox), By Sales Channel (Online, Offline), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030



U.S. Truck Bed Accessories Market Growth & Trends



The U.S. truck bed accessories market size is expected to reach USD 3.83 billion by 2030. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030. The truck bed accessories market in the U.S. is growing due to various factors like rising demand for lightweight vehicles, increased use of commercial vehicles, and improvement in truck bed accessories and covers.



The market is projected to grow due to advancements and innovation in the products such as bedliner and tonneau covers and their distribution through e-commerce platforms.The advent of online sales channels, coupled with the increased prominence of DIY trends, is also creating positive prospects for market growth.



Consumers prefer buying accessories from e-commerce portals. Manufacturers are providing products with easy installation procedures, subsequently fueling consumer inclination towards DIY activities.



Pickup trucks are utilized for a number of purposes, including family vacations and hauling other essential goods, which will boost demand in the market.The demand for pickup vehicles is anticipated to further ascend demand for hard tonneau covers.



Additionally, hard tonneau covers provide item protection and concealment in the pickup truck’s non-passenger area, consequently fueling the growth in demand for pickup tonneau covers.For instance, using a carbon fiber tonneau cover, Rolls Royce provided a seat conversion option for the convertible Dawn.



The tonneau cover is made of carbon fiber to reduce weight as much as possible.



Bedliners are equipped in a truck bed according to the required modifications and can be separated for cleaning.The truck bedliner market is projected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years.



The market for bedliners is driven by factors such as an increased layer of safety to the truck bed, prevention of truck bed from UV rays, weather, corrosion & scratches, enhanced riding comfort & cargo safeguards, demand for rigid structures, and an improved aesthetic.



Moreover, various companies are introducing new product lines to meet the public’s growing awareness regarding protection. For instance, in January 2021, LINE-X introduced a merchandiser program with International Truck, where the company promoted the improved quality and protection of the bedliner that prolongs the life of the truck and is presently the industry standard for the International HX series.



U.S. Truck Bed Accessories Market Report Highlights

• Based on product type, the tonneau cover segment dominated the market in 2022 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, owing to the rising discretionary income levels in the U.S. and a growing preference for high-end vehicles brought on by changing lifestyles. Soft tonneau coverings are in high demand in the country

• The offline sales channel segment dominates the market with a revenue share of 53.5% in 2022. The factor propelling the market segment’s growth is that truck owners prefer to buy these products offline from stores to check their authenticity of quality and durability

• Advancements in drop-in bedliner production and increased use of the bedliner for full-exterior coating will drive significant market demand. Market players are launching an innovative range of bedliners, which results in market growth

• The market is projected to grow, owing to the innovative technologies in the truck bed accessories industry continually being created to simplify installation, increase comfort, and enhance performance

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428236/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________