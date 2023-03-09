New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanofibers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03283188/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Nanofibers Market to Reach $11.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Nanofibers estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 20% over the period 2022-2030. Polymer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.2% CAGR and reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Carbon segment is readjusted to a revised 18.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $788.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.1% CAGR
The Nanofibers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$788.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.1% and 15.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured)
- Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Donaldson Co., Inc.
- E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company
- Elmarco Sro
- eSpin Technologies, Inc.
- Johns Manville Corporation
- Pyrograf Products, Inc.
- Revolution Fibres Ltd
- Toray Industries, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03283188/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Nanofibers Gain Spotlight as Effective Material for Facemasks
Nanofibers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Nanofibers: A Prelude
Polymer Nanofibers Leads the Market by Product Type
Application of Nanofibers
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
New Technologies Emerge for the Production of Smaller Nanofibers
Innovations Drive Opportunities for Nanofibers
Growing Application of Nanofibers in Filtration Solutions
Expand Opportunities
Nanofibers Find Application in High-Performance Fabrics
Nanofibers Find Use in Varied Applications in Automobile Markets
Energy Storage Applications Gain Prominence
Advancements in Wound Healing Space
Wearable Electronics Expand Use of Nanofibers
Number of Connected Wearable Devices Worldwide from 2016 to
2022 (in million Units)
Healthcare Industry Benefits from Nanofibers
Advancements in Wound Healing Space
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanofibers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Nanofibers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Nanofibers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Polymer by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Polymer by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Carbon by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Carbon by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cellulose by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Cellulose by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Cellulose by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Composite by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Composite by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Composite by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mechanical, Chemical, & Environmental (MCE) by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Mechanical, Chemical, &
Environmental (MCE) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Mechanical, Chemical, &
Environmental (MCE) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Energy by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Energy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical, Life Sciences, & Pharmaceutical (MLP) by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Medical, Life Sciences, &
Pharmaceutical (MLP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Medical, Life Sciences, &
Pharmaceutical (MLP) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Nanofibers Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Nanofibers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanofibers by Product Type - Polymer, Carbon, Cellulose,
Composite and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Nanofibers by Product Type -
Polymer, Carbon, Cellulose, Composite and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Nanofibers by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Carbon,
Cellulose, Composite and Other Product Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanofibers by End-Use - Mechanical, Chemical, & Environmental
(MCE), Electronics, Energy, Medical, Life Sciences, &
Pharmaceutical (MLP) and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Nanofibers by End-Use -
Mechanical, Chemical, & Environmental (MCE), Electronics,
Energy, Medical, Life Sciences, & Pharmaceutical (MLP) and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Nanofibers by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical, Chemical, &
Environmental (MCE), Electronics, Energy, Medical, Life
Sciences, & Pharmaceutical (MLP) and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanofibers by Product Type - Polymer, Carbon, Cellulose,
Composite and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Nanofibers by Product Type -
Polymer, Carbon, Cellulose, Composite and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Nanofibers by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Carbon,
Cellulose, Composite and Other Product Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanofibers by End-Use - Mechanical, Chemical, & Environmental
(MCE), Electronics, Energy, Medical, Life Sciences, &
Pharmaceutical (MLP) and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Nanofibers by End-Use -
Mechanical, Chemical, & Environmental (MCE), Electronics,
Energy, Medical, Life Sciences, & Pharmaceutical (MLP) and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Nanofibers by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical, Chemical, &
Environmental (MCE), Electronics, Energy, Medical, Life
Sciences, & Pharmaceutical (MLP) and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Nanofibers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanofibers by Product Type - Polymer, Carbon, Cellulose,
Composite and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Nanofibers by Product Type -
Polymer, Carbon, Cellulose, Composite and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Nanofibers by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Carbon,
Cellulose, Composite and Other Product Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanofibers by End-Use - Mechanical, Chemical, & Environmental
(MCE), Electronics, Energy, Medical, Life Sciences, &
Pharmaceutical (MLP) and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Nanofibers by End-Use -
Mechanical, Chemical, & Environmental (MCE), Electronics,
Energy, Medical, Life Sciences, & Pharmaceutical (MLP) and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Nanofibers by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical, Chemical, &
Environmental (MCE), Electronics, Energy, Medical, Life
Sciences, & Pharmaceutical (MLP) and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Nanofibers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanofibers by Product Type - Polymer, Carbon, Cellulose,
Composite and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Nanofibers by Product Type -
Polymer, Carbon, Cellulose, Composite and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Nanofibers by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Carbon,
Cellulose, Composite and Other Product Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanofibers by End-Use - Mechanical, Chemical, & Environmental
(MCE), Electronics, Energy, Medical, Life Sciences, &
Pharmaceutical (MLP) and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Nanofibers by End-Use -
Mechanical, Chemical, & Environmental (MCE), Electronics,
Energy, Medical, Life Sciences, & Pharmaceutical (MLP) and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Nanofibers by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical, Chemical, &
Environmental (MCE), Electronics, Energy, Medical, Life
Sciences, & Pharmaceutical (MLP) and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Nanofibers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanofibers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Nanofibers by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Nanofibers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanofibers by Product Type - Polymer, Carbon, Cellulose,
Composite and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Nanofibers by Product Type -
Polymer, Carbon, Cellulose, Composite and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Nanofibers by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Carbon,
Cellulose, Composite and Other Product Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanofibers by End-Use - Mechanical, Chemical, & Environmental
(MCE), Electronics, Energy, Medical, Life Sciences, &
Pharmaceutical (MLP) and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Nanofibers by End-Use -
Mechanical, Chemical, & Environmental (MCE), Electronics,
Energy, Medical, Life Sciences, & Pharmaceutical (MLP) and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Nanofibers by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical, Chemical, &
Environmental (MCE), Electronics, Energy, Medical, Life
Sciences, & Pharmaceutical (MLP) and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Nanofibers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanofibers by Product Type - Polymer, Carbon, Cellulose,
Composite and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Nanofibers by Product Type -
Polymer, Carbon, Cellulose, Composite and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Nanofibers by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Carbon,
Cellulose, Composite and Other Product Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanofibers by End-Use - Mechanical, Chemical, & Environmental
(MCE), Electronics, Energy, Medical, Life Sciences, &
Pharmaceutical (MLP) and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Nanofibers by End-Use -
Mechanical, Chemical, & Environmental (MCE), Electronics,
Energy, Medical, Life Sciences, & Pharmaceutical (MLP) and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for Nanofibers by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical, Chemical, &
Environmental (MCE), Electronics, Energy, Medical, Life
Sciences, & Pharmaceutical (MLP) and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Nanofibers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanofibers by Product Type - Polymer, Carbon, Cellulose,
Composite and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Nanofibers by Product
Type - Polymer, Carbon, Cellulose, Composite and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Nanofibers by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Carbon,
Cellulose, Composite and Other Product Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanofibers by End-Use - Mechanical, Chemical, & Environmental
(MCE), Electronics, Energy, Medical, Life Sciences, &
Pharmaceutical (MLP) and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Nanofibers by End-Use -
Mechanical, Chemical, & Environmental (MCE), Electronics,
Energy, Medical, Life Sciences, & Pharmaceutical (MLP) and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Nanofibers by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical, Chemical, &
Environmental (MCE), Electronics, Energy, Medical, Life
Sciences, & Pharmaceutical (MLP) and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanofibers by Product Type - Polymer, Carbon, Cellulose,
Composite and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Nanofibers by Product Type -
Polymer, Carbon, Cellulose, Composite and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Nanofibers by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Carbon,
Cellulose, Composite and Other Product Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanofibers by End-Use - Mechanical, Chemical, & Environmental
(MCE), Electronics, Energy, Medical, Life Sciences, &
Pharmaceutical (MLP) and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Nanofibers by End-Use -
Mechanical, Chemical, & Environmental (MCE), Electronics,
Energy, Medical, Life Sciences, & Pharmaceutical (MLP) and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Nanofibers by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical, Chemical, &
Environmental (MCE), Electronics, Energy, Medical, Life
Sciences, & Pharmaceutical (MLP) and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Nanofibers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanofibers by Product Type - Polymer, Carbon, Cellulose,
Composite and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Nanofibers by Product Type -
Polymer, Carbon, Cellulose, Composite and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Nanofibers by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer, Carbon,
Cellulose, Composite and Other Product Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanofibers by End-Use - Mechanical, Chemical, & Environmental
(MCE), Electronics, Energy, Medical, Life Sciences, &
Pharmaceutical (MLP) and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Nanofibers by End-Use -
Mechanical, Chemical, & Environmental (MCE), Electronics,
Energy, Medical, Life Sciences, & Pharmaceutical (MLP) and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 16-Year Perspective for Nanofibers by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical, Chemical, &
Environmental (MCE), Electronics, Energy, Medical, Life
Sciences, & Pharmaceutical (MLP) and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanofibers by Product Type - Polymer, Carbon, Cellulose,
Composite and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nanofibers by
Product Type - Polymer, Carbon, Cellulose, Composite and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Nanofibers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer,
Carbon, Cellulose, Composite and Other Product Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanofibers by End-Use - Mechanical, Chemical, &
Environmental (MCE), Electronics, Energy, Medical, Life
Sciences, & Pharmaceutical (MLP) and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nanofibers by
End-Use - Mechanical, Chemical, & Environmental (MCE),
Electronics, Energy, Medical, Life Sciences, & Pharmaceutical
(MLP) and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Nanofibers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical,
Chemical, & Environmental (MCE), Electronics, Energy, Medical,
Life Sciences, & Pharmaceutical (MLP) and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Nanofibers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanofibers by Product Type - Polymer, Carbon, Cellulose,
Composite and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nanofibers by
Product Type - Polymer, Carbon, Cellulose, Composite and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Nanofibers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer,
Carbon, Cellulose, Composite and Other Product Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanofibers by End-Use - Mechanical, Chemical, &
Environmental (MCE), Electronics, Energy, Medical, Life
Sciences, & Pharmaceutical (MLP) and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nanofibers by
End-Use - Mechanical, Chemical, & Environmental (MCE),
Electronics, Energy, Medical, Life Sciences, & Pharmaceutical
(MLP) and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Nanofibers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical,
Chemical, & Environmental (MCE), Electronics, Energy, Medical,
Life Sciences, & Pharmaceutical (MLP) and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanofibers by Product Type - Polymer, Carbon, Cellulose,
Composite and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of World Historic Review for Nanofibers by
Product Type - Polymer, Carbon, Cellulose, Composite and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Nanofibers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer,
Carbon, Cellulose, Composite and Other Product Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanofibers by End-Use - Mechanical, Chemical, &
Environmental (MCE), Electronics, Energy, Medical, Life
Sciences, & Pharmaceutical (MLP) and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of World Historic Review for Nanofibers by
End-Use - Mechanical, Chemical, & Environmental (MCE),
Electronics, Energy, Medical, Life Sciences, & Pharmaceutical
(MLP) and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 109: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Nanofibers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanical,
Chemical, & Environmental (MCE), Electronics, Energy, Medical,
Life Sciences, & Pharmaceutical (MLP) and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03283188/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Nanofibers Market to Reach $11.6 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanofibers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03283188/?utm_source=GNW