U.S. Rooftop Tent Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Tent Type, By Capacity, By Application And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

U.S. Rooftop Tent Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Tent Type (Hard-shell, Soft-shell), By Capacity, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030



U.S. Rooftop Tent Market Growth & Trends



The U.S. rooftop tent market size is estimated to reach USD 286.71 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2030. The internet is essential in increasing the demand for camping equipment in the U.S. The e-commerce sector is growing, which makes it easier for customers to choose and purchase rooftop tents from online sites or applications like Amazon, E-bay, etc. This saves customers’ time and enables them to take advantage of numerous discounts to reduce costs. Most online shopping outlets rely on social media networks to spread the word about campgrounds. To inform users of new camping areas, numerous smartphone applications including POCKET, CampFone, Woodall’s, iCamp, and MapMyHike were released. Additionally, social media enables customers to learn enough facts about a product’s capabilities before making a purchase.



The rising popularity of adventure tourism and the simplicity of setup is driving the market for rooftop tents in the U.S. The demand for the product has benefited from the recent rapid growth of adventure tourism, particularly in the U.S. The U.S. roof tent market is driven by rising interest in outdoor activities and is anticipated to grow throughout the forecast period. The need for comfortable and luxurious rooftop tents is growing because camping is carried out on the outskirts of cities where access to essential utilities like internet, electricity, and other amenities is limited. Rooftop tents are convenient, secure, cozy, and dry.



Governments worldwide promote tourism involving extreme sports, like camping, which assists in the growth of the global market for camping tents.Adventure tourism has recently increased, especially in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific, which is helping to boost demand for camping tents.



A survey conducted by the Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA) revealed that in 2020, more people would choose adventure travel programs, which will fuel the growth of the camping tent business. People across the U.S. realize the advantages of engaging in outdoor and leisure activities; hence, they spend more time camping each year. Such individuals’ propensity for outdoor recreation fuels the development of rooftop tents.



North America is one of the most important markets for the U.S. Rooftop Tent. As the majority of the top vendors in the sector are based here, the U.S. enjoys an advantage in terms of innovation. A suitable atmosphere for market sellers to increase their presence in the area is created by the regional government’s promotion of extreme sports, camping, and many other activities. Owing to the possibility of expansion, companies use merger and acquisition strategies to expand their presence there. For instance, In February 2021, The Wheel Group acquired Tuff Stuff Overland, a platform for direct-to-consumer online sales of outdoor gear products. The business sells outdoor overland equipment, such as rooftop tents, truck bed racks, awnings, and related accessories.



U.S. Rooftop Tent Market Report Highlights

