Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Deep Brain Stimulation Devices estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.4% over the period 2022-2030. Dual-Channel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Single-Channel segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $390.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.1% CAGR



The Deep Brain Stimulation Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$390.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$740.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 29 Featured)

- Abbott Laboratories

- Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA

- Beijing PINS Medical

- Boston Scientific

- Medtronic

- SceneRay





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180735/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Introduction to Deep Brain Stimulation Devices

Deep Brain Stimulation - Then and Now

Global Market Overview

Competitive Landscape

Select Available Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Available in

the Market

Recent Advancements and the Way Ahead

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Abbott Laboratories (USA)

Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA (Switzerland)

Boston Scientific Corp. (USA)

Deep Brain Innovations, LLC (USA)

Medtronic Plc. (Ireland)

Beijing Pins Medical Co., Ltd. (China)

SceneRay Corporation Limited (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

DBS Market Driven by the Minimally Invasive Treatment Conferred

Hybrid DBS Devices Witness Increased Demand

Aging Population and Rising Disease Prevalence: The Cornerstone

for DBS

Rising Healthcare Expenditure Induces Momentum in the Market

Novel Applications Bode Tremendous Prospects

Technical Advancements Aid in Progress of DBS

Still Questions Arise on the Current Pace of Innovation

Closed-Loop Functionality Gaining Favor over Open-Loop in

Neurostimulation

Investigational DBS Device Inches towards Closed-Loop

Functionality

Promising Targets for PIGD

Steering Brain Stimulation - An Emerging Concept in DBS

Novel Leads Target Selective and Fractional Stimulation

Researchers Devise Temporal Interference Method for Non-

Invasive Deep Brain Stimulation

Researchers Develop New Pulse Pattern to Improve DBS for

Parkinson?s

Researchers Eye Deep Brain Stimulation to Treat Depression

Role of DBS in Managing Movement Disorders among Children

Novel Electrode Configurations Aid in Localization and Side

Effect Reduction

Nanotechnology - The Future of DBS Electrodes

On-Demand Stimulators Promise to Contribute to Superior

Therapeutic Outcomes

Sophisticated Neurostimulators

Advances in Programming Promise Ease of Treatment

Visual Depiction of Electrical Field Comes to the Aid of

Programming

Device Programmability Gains Precedence in Device Choice

Brain Imaging - Gaining Prominence in DBS

Novel Imaging Techniques Come to the Fore

New DBS Technique Promises Superior Outcomes

Lack of Large Scale Study Results Subdue Asleep DBS; for Now

Concerns Remain Afloat - Affecting Adoption

Hardware-related Infections - A Major Concern

Battery Life - A Bone of Contention for DBS



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180735/?utm_source=GNW



