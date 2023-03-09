New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180716/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market to Reach $477 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Platform as a Service (PaaS) estimated at US$115.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$477 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 19.4% over the period 2022-2030. Application PaaS (aPaaS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20% CAGR and reach US$236 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Integration PaaS (iPaaS) segment is readjusted to a revised 17.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $34.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.5% CAGR



The Platform as a Service (PaaS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$34.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$80.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.9% and 16.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 228 Featured)

- Amazon Web Services, Inc.

- AT&T, Inc.

- Cisco Systems, Inc.

- Computer Science Corporation

- Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

- EMC Corporation

- Fujitsu Ltd.

- Gartner, Inc.

- Google LLC

- HCL Technologies Ltd.

- IBM Corporation

- Informatica LLC

- Intel Corporation

- KDDI Corporation

- LM Ericsson Telefon AB

- Microsoft Corporation

- NTT Communications Corporation

- OpenText Corporation

- Oracle Corporation

- Oracle NetSuite

- Red Hat, Inc.

- Salesforce.com, Inc.

- SAP SE

- ServiceNow, Inc.

- Software AG

- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

- Tech Mahindra Ltd.

- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

- Tibco Software, Inc.

- Vmware, Inc.

- Zoho Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Platform as a Service (PaaS) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a Service

(PaaS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Application PaaS (aPaaS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Application PaaS (aPaaS)

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integration PaaS (iPaaS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Integration PaaS (iPaaS)

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Database PaaS (dbPaaS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Database PaaS (dbPaaS) by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Public by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Public by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Private by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Private by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Goods & Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods & Retail

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecommunication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for Telecommunication by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

ITeS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 8-Year Perspective for IT & ITeS by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 8-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare & Life Sciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World 8-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Life

Sciences by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 30: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Service Type - Application PaaS

(aPaaS), Integration PaaS (iPaaS), Database PaaS (dbPaaS) and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a Service

(PaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Application PaaS (aPaaS), Integration PaaS (iPaaS),

Database PaaS (dbPaaS) and Other Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Deployment - Public and Private -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a Service

(PaaS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Public and Private for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Vertical - BFSI, Consumer Goods &

Retail, Telecommunication, IT & ITeS, Manufacturing,

Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a Service

(PaaS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Telecommunication, IT & ITeS,

Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other Verticals

for the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 36: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Service Type - Application PaaS

(aPaaS), Integration PaaS (iPaaS), Database PaaS (dbPaaS) and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a Service

(PaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Application PaaS (aPaaS), Integration PaaS (iPaaS),

Database PaaS (dbPaaS) and Other Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Deployment - Public and Private -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a Service

(PaaS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Public and Private for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Vertical - BFSI, Consumer Goods &

Retail, Telecommunication, IT & ITeS, Manufacturing,

Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a Service

(PaaS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Telecommunication, IT & ITeS,

Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other Verticals

for the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 42: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Service Type - Application PaaS

(aPaaS), Integration PaaS (iPaaS), Database PaaS (dbPaaS) and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a Service

(PaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Application PaaS (aPaaS), Integration PaaS (iPaaS),

Database PaaS (dbPaaS) and Other Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Deployment - Public and Private -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a Service

(PaaS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Public and Private for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Vertical - BFSI, Consumer Goods &

Retail, Telecommunication, IT & ITeS, Manufacturing,

Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a Service

(PaaS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Telecommunication, IT & ITeS,

Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other Verticals

for the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 48: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Service Type - Application PaaS

(aPaaS), Integration PaaS (iPaaS), Database PaaS (dbPaaS) and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a Service

(PaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Application PaaS (aPaaS), Integration PaaS (iPaaS),

Database PaaS (dbPaaS) and Other Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Deployment - Public and Private -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a Service

(PaaS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Public and Private for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Vertical - BFSI, Consumer Goods &

Retail, Telecommunication, IT & ITeS, Manufacturing,

Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: China 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a Service

(PaaS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Telecommunication, IT & ITeS,

Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other Verticals

for the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a Service

(PaaS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Service Type - Application PaaS

(aPaaS), Integration PaaS (iPaaS), Database PaaS (dbPaaS) and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a Service

(PaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Application PaaS (aPaaS), Integration PaaS (iPaaS),

Database PaaS (dbPaaS) and Other Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Deployment - Public and Private -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a Service

(PaaS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Public and Private for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 60: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Vertical - BFSI, Consumer Goods &

Retail, Telecommunication, IT & ITeS, Manufacturing,

Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a Service

(PaaS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Telecommunication, IT & ITeS,

Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other Verticals

for the Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Service Type - Application PaaS

(aPaaS), Integration PaaS (iPaaS), Database PaaS (dbPaaS) and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a Service

(PaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Application PaaS (aPaaS), Integration PaaS (iPaaS),

Database PaaS (dbPaaS) and Other Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Deployment - Public and Private -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: France 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a Service

(PaaS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Public and Private for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 66: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Vertical - BFSI, Consumer Goods &

Retail, Telecommunication, IT & ITeS, Manufacturing,

Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a Service

(PaaS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Telecommunication, IT & ITeS,

Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other Verticals

for the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Service Type - Application PaaS

(aPaaS), Integration PaaS (iPaaS), Database PaaS (dbPaaS) and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a Service

(PaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Application PaaS (aPaaS), Integration PaaS (iPaaS),

Database PaaS (dbPaaS) and Other Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Deployment - Public and Private -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a Service

(PaaS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Public and Private for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 72: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Vertical - BFSI, Consumer Goods &

Retail, Telecommunication, IT & ITeS, Manufacturing,

Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a Service

(PaaS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Telecommunication, IT & ITeS,

Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other Verticals

for the Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Service Type - Application PaaS

(aPaaS), Integration PaaS (iPaaS), Database PaaS (dbPaaS) and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a Service

(PaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Application PaaS (aPaaS), Integration PaaS (iPaaS),

Database PaaS (dbPaaS) and Other Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Deployment - Public and Private -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a Service

(PaaS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Public and Private for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 78: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Vertical - BFSI, Consumer Goods &

Retail, Telecommunication, IT & ITeS, Manufacturing,

Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a Service

(PaaS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Telecommunication, IT & ITeS,

Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other Verticals

for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Service Type - Application PaaS

(aPaaS), Integration PaaS (iPaaS), Database PaaS (dbPaaS) and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a Service

(PaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Application PaaS (aPaaS), Integration PaaS (iPaaS),

Database PaaS (dbPaaS) and Other Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Deployment - Public and Private -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a Service

(PaaS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Public and Private for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 84: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Vertical - BFSI, Consumer Goods &

Retail, Telecommunication, IT & ITeS, Manufacturing,

Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a Service

(PaaS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Telecommunication, IT & ITeS,

Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other Verticals

for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Service Type - Application

PaaS (aPaaS), Integration PaaS (iPaaS), Database PaaS (dbPaaS)

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a

Service (PaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Application PaaS (aPaaS), Integration PaaS (iPaaS),

Database PaaS (dbPaaS) and Other Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Deployment - Public and

Private - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a

Service (PaaS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Public and Private for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 90: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Vertical - BFSI, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Telecommunication, IT & ITeS, Manufacturing,

Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a

Service (PaaS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Telecommunication, IT &

ITeS, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other

Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Service Type - Application

PaaS (aPaaS), Integration PaaS (iPaaS), Database PaaS (dbPaaS)

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a

Service (PaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Application PaaS (aPaaS), Integration PaaS (iPaaS),

Database PaaS (dbPaaS) and Other Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Deployment - Public and

Private - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a

Service (PaaS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Public and Private for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Vertical - BFSI, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Telecommunication, IT & ITeS, Manufacturing,

Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 97: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a

Service (PaaS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Telecommunication, IT &

ITeS, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other

Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Service Type - Application

PaaS (aPaaS), Integration PaaS (iPaaS), Database PaaS (dbPaaS)

and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a

Service (PaaS) by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Application PaaS (aPaaS), Integration PaaS (iPaaS),

Database PaaS (dbPaaS) and Other Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 100: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Deployment - Public and

Private - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a

Service (PaaS) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Public and Private for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 102: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Vertical - BFSI, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Telecommunication, IT & ITeS, Manufacturing,

Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other Verticals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Platform as a

Service (PaaS) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, Telecommunication, IT &

ITeS, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences and Other

Verticals for the Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

