HUMBL Announces Launch of “HUMBL Chat” Audio Rooms

San Diego, California, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC: HMBL) is pleased to announce the launch of its “HUMBL Chat”™ audio rooms integration, providing HUMBL Social users with the ability to create voice chat rooms ranging from individuals and small rooms, to large groups of up to 1,000 people.



HUMBL Chat capabilities include peer-to-peer voice rooms with clear, low-latency connections. HUMBL Chat is also pilot testing the ability for users to record audio rooms and save them as .mp3 files, which can be used for archives, interviews, interactive podcasts and transcriptions.

“Twitter Spaces has spawned audio room communities around popular topics such as current events, finance, entertainment, politics, technology, interviews and more,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. “We wanted to offer a chat room service here at HUMBL, except with real, verified profiles - which we believe can offer a significant improvement to both the authenticity and monetization of voice chat features on social media.”

HUMBL recently launched the first digital wallet in the world to offer digital assets, a search engine and verified social media profiles in a single wallet application. The company will be working next on individual merchandise shops and merchant payment integrations.

“The ability for verified speakers to chat with peers and manage audiences is a critical function of social media,” continued Foote. “We’re glad to provide that service here at HUMBL and look forward to seeing individuals and brands engage with their communities here at HUMBL.”

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a Web 3 platform with product lines including HUMBL Wallet™, HUMBL Search Engine™, HUMBL Social™, HUMBL Chat™, HUMBL Tickets™, HUMBL Marketplace™, and HUMBL Authentics™. The company also has a commercial blockchain services unit called HUMBL Blockchain Services™ (HBS) for private and public sector clients.

