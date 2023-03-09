New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Disconnector Switches Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317622/?utm_source=GNW

The global disconnector switches market grew from $12.56 billion in 2022 to $13.48 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The disconnector switches market is expected to grow to $17.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.3%.



The disconnector switches market consists of sales of vertical break, double end break, single side break,center break, verticle reach, grounding, and hook stick.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The disconnector switches refers to switches used to de-energize parts of the electrical network such as overhead lines, transformers, and others for maintenance, inspections and service.The primary function of disconnector switches is to act as a visual indicator of whether an electrical connection is closed or open.



The basic components of disconnector switches include current or live parts, contact systems, supporting or rotating insulators, operating drive and connecting rods, and base frames.



North America was the largest region in the disconnector switches market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the disconnector switches market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of disconnector switches include fused and non-fused disconnector switches.The fused disconnector switches refer to switching devices used for manual or isolation of loads and distribution boards.



They are capable of carrying and breaking specific rated current and protecting downstream electrical loads and disconnecting all poles from the power supply load.They are mounted on panel, DIN rail, and other mounts.



They are used in low voltage, medium voltage, and high voltage applications in commercial and industrial sectors.



Growing infrastructural and industrial developmental activities across the globe are expected to propel the growth of the disconnector switches market.Industrial development refers to the development of land for the manufacturing and partial manufacturing of goods, articles, substances, assembly of manufactured products, and others.



An increase in infrastructural and industrial developmental activities is expected to boost the utilisation of disconnector switches, as they are used in industries to perform regular maintenance and repair activities. For instance, in January 2022, according to a budget document published by the Government of India, the industrial sector grew by 22.9% in the first half of 2021-22 compared to the same period in 2020–21, and it is expected to grow by 11.8% during 2021-22 financial year. Additionally, in November 2021, the fact sheet produced by the White House stated that congress had passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act) for America’s infrastructure and competitiveness. Therefore, the growing infrastructural and industrial developmental activities are expected to boost demand for disconnector switches during the forecast period.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the global disconnector switches market.The key players operating in the disconnector switches market are focusing on developing innovative products with greater operating efficiency and operator safety to meet fast-growing end-customer demands and strengthen their business position.



For instance, in November 2020, Littelfuse, Inc., a US-based electronic manufacturing company, introduced a new DC disconnect Switch product line known as Littelfuse LS6 (available in 1000 and 500 V) and the LS6R (available in 1500 V) series for enhanced safety, in which high-level disconnection insulation acts as a barrier to inhibit conduction while the switch is in the off position. The LS6 and LS6R DC disconnect switches offer a streamlined design to eliminate the need for external bridging links or jumpers to lower heat dissipation and minimizes the damage caused by the arcs during disconnection with the integration of their patented operation system, which increases the product reliability, and longevity.



In March 2021, Siemens AG, a Germany-based multinational conglomerate corporation acquired C&S Electric for $296.21 million. The acquisition by Siemens AG is focused on expanding its business presence in various sectors across India including home-building, construction, infrastructure, and other sectors. C&S Electric is an India-based manufacturer of low-voltage switchgear parts, metering devices, and other electrical equipment used to transmit and distribute electricity.



The countries covered in the disconnector switches market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



